HEADLINES

  • Kansas Gas Service seeks rate hike

    Residents of Goessel, Burns, Lehigh, Lincolnville, and Ramona could see the price of natural gas spike 10 percent if the Kansas Corporation Commission approves a request filed by Kansas Gas Service. A public hearing on the request will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka.

  • County jail to get efficient heating/cooling system

    State representative of Kansas’ 70th District, John Barker, came to Monday’s commission meeting to give a legislative update. Kansas agriculture accounts for 44.5 percent of the state economy, he said. The concern is that the average income for the field has decreased drastically.

  • John Deere dealership part of merger

    Two Kansas John Deere companies, Prairieland Partners, Inc. and Concordia Tractor, Inc. are planning a merger effective in January. Prairieland Partners, a 10-year-old company, has a dealership in Marion as well as eight other locations in central and south-central Kansas. Concordia Tractor, a 50-year-old company, has dealerships in north-central Kansas, including Abilene, Concordia, Clay Center, and Wamego.

  • Lake hosts chili cook-off, car show

    Five bucks gets you a bowl, spoon, napkins and three hours to sample between 10-15 chilies. The 12th annual Marion County Park and Lake chili cook-off will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the hall.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • 4-H program teaches life skills

    Today’s youth face multiple challenges daily and 4-H, the country’s largest youth organization, can help them learn skills they will need to overcome these challenges. “Typically, people think 4-H is for children who live in the country and have animals, which is not entirely true,” Kansas State University, Marion County 4-H agent Tristen Cope said. “Animals are just a few of the many projects that can be taken.”

  • Oh, dear! It's a deer

    Mid-fall through mid-November is the most likely time to hit a deer on the roadway because deer are on the move seeking new habitat and new mates. Already there has been an increase in deer accidents in the county. Deer mating season peaks in mid-November. At the same time, deer are seeking new shelter and food sources because crops are harvested and leaves are falling from trees and shrubs.

  • Exploring the pumpkin patch

    Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are as synonymous with fall as Halloween and Thanksgiving. For Kristi and Brandon Unruh, owners of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch between Goessel and Newton, it’s about offering a family-friendly experience that is cost-effective.

AUTO

  • 'Old Bud' running like Old Faithful

    Roger Hannaford III’s 1940 Studebaker Champion coupe doesn’t travel far from home, but it is a mainstay in Marion. With its age and condition, Hannaford prefers to keep the car around Marion, mostly going to events like the Old Settlers’ parade.

  • 'Drive for Ur School' is a success

    Hillsboro Ford has reported collecting $5,520 in its Drive for Ur School fundraiser. Contributions included $2,860 from 143 Hillsboro High School Booster Club members, $1,320 from 66 Centre students, $1,020 from 51 Goessel students, and $320 from 16 Marion-Florence students.

DEATH

  • Sherry Dreier

    Services for retired artist Sherry Dreier, 65, who died Sept. 25 at Newton Medical Center, were Sept. 29 at the Chapel of Schowalter Villa in Hesston. She was born Oct. 2, 1952, in Newton, to Alvin and Joan LaGree Dreier. Sherry graduated from Hesston High School in 1970.

  • Myron Harris

    Funeral services for Myron P. Harris, 78, will be at 10 a.m. today at Peabody Christian Church. Interment will be in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

  IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Doubek

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Couple announce daughter's engagement

    Jeffrey and Laurie Methvin of Peabody announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Michaela, to Brian Heinz of San Diego. Parents of the groom are Pam and Richard Heinz of San Diego.

  • Couple celebrates anniversary

    Phil and Nancy (Keazer) Kastor of Reno, Nevada, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to visit family and friends in seven states. While in Marion, they visited the historical museum and Marion Presbyterian Church, where they were married Sept. 7, 1958.

  • Elmdale gets a Kansas Mesonet station

    Elmdale in Chase County is the latest to receive a Kansas Mesonet station. Kansas Mesonet is a network of solar weather stations across the state that record precipitation, wind speeds, soil moisture, and other climatological data. The data is recorded in the weather data library at Kansas State University and is accessible online at the Kansas Mesonet website.

  • Kansas Honor Scholars announced

    Fourteen Marion County seniors have been designated Kansas Honor Scholars by the University of Kansas Alumni Association and KU Endowment. Kansas Honor Scholars Centre — Ryan August, Grace Knepp, Destiny Wangerin. Goessel — Stephany Meyer, Julianna Schrag, Madison Smith. Hillsboro — Eva Franz, Jorge Hanschu, Jenna Hinerman. Marion — Kimmie Duncan, Emmy Hess, Samantha Kelsey, Jarred Rahe. Peabody-Burns — Taylor Wallace.

  • Democrats to meet

    Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Marion Community Center conference room. Preparations for a final get-out-the-vote push will be on the agenda.

  UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

  SCHOOL:

    Peabody-Burns school menu

MORE…

