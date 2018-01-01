HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Seniors Sydney Hodges and Tyler Entz were crowned Peabody-Burns homecoming queen and king. Although the Warriers battled hard, Bennington proved too much for the team to overcome Friday for a 76-42 loss.



Members of Peabody-Burns women's sports teams pull wedds and lay down weed barriers this summer as part of their commitment to the community.



Echo Penwell, transportation director at Westview Manor in Peabody, and a friend, Crystal Johnson, prepare to view the parade Saturday at Lincolnville Octoberfest celebration. Penwell brought eight residents to view and judge parade entries.