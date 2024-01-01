HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
North-facing "Emergency Snow Route" signs obscured by blowing snow, a city plow attempts to keep Marion's Cedar St. open Tuesday morning.
Snow cleared from its parking lot appears to dwarf Carlsons' Grocery in Marion.
County commissioner David Mueller chats with Marion's outgoing vice mayor, Ruth Herbel, at a reception before new city officials were sworn in Monday.
Senior Jaicee Griffin passes the basketball to a teammate Friday as Goessel rolls to a 33-point win. An unselfish player, Griffin often is matched up against a taller opponent.
