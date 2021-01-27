HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
The Marion police department's drug dog, Blue, enjoys the reward after successfully completing training exercise Tuesday: play time with her favorite toy.
Doug Regnier helps his mother register for a COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday at the county's first shot clinic.
An 8-inch poly waterline lies in a trench along 4th St. as it waits to be pulled through a conduit under Luta Creek.
Hillsboro's Emerson Funk fights for a ball during Friday's tournament against Riley County. The Trojans won, 32-22.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2021 Hoch Publishing