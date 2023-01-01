HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A cardinal waits his turn for a snack at a bird feeder Saturday before snow begins falling.
Nancy Kaufman shares memories of Trinity Mennonite during a sale Saturday at the church.
Abbigail Mendez-Campos and Mady Goossen fight for the ball as their coach, Austin Weaver, looks on during practice last week
Luke Watkins towers over Jefferson Glover for a right-hand layup in Marion's 54-37 victory over Peabody-Burns.
