HEADLINES

  • Probation likely in teacher sex case

    A former Peabody-Burns teacher charged in February with eight felonies alleging unlawful sexual relations and sexual exploitation of two students struck a plea deal Monday that is expected to get him probation. According to a plea agreement filed in court Tuesday, Christopher R. Young, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Five charges of unlawful sexual relations and a third count of sexual exploitation of a child were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.

  • Positivity prevails despite cancer diagnosis

    Cancer. A six-letter word that can initiate a rollercoaster of emotions for many. Holly Unruh was diagnosed in February with stage-four metastatic breast cancer and says she has tried to remain positive since.

  • Paying in forward: Officer's legacy of empathy lives on

    One-time sheriff’s deputy and Peabody police chief Don Rosine died almost three years ago, but his legacy is far from over. When former resident Stephen King recently took his oath to become a police officer in Douglas, Wyoming, a Peabody lapel pin from Rosine was fastened close to his heart-- on the inside of his shirt, so as not to break uniform.

  • City clerk fired after two months

    Peabody city clerk Destinie Dyer was fired, effective immediately, at a special meeting Tuesday of the Peabody City Council. Council members declined to comment on reasons for the firing, which came after a series of closed-door sessions with department heads.

  • Back in school for 'nerve-wracking' class

    While most students are enjoying the first couple of weeks of summer vacation sleeping in and trading classroom time for hanging out with friends, those enrolled in this year’s driver’s education courses are already back in school. “It’s nerve-wracking, and everyone in the car is watching you,” Marion student Sydney Williams said. “You’re trying not to hit the curb or any other cars.”

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Pool,horseshoe pits get facelift

    Thirty volunteers have rolled up their sleeves to give Peabody City Pool a facelift. The city park also received improvements with the addition of two horseshoe pits and updates to existing ones. Pool manager Rachel Wattson approached the city council May 14 about helping pay for the updates.

  • Bluegrass at the lake straight off salad bar

    A musical lineup that sounds as if it is straight off a salad bar will be on tap when Bluegrass at the Lake unveils its new $5 cover charge June 16. While all bands are from a bluegrass origin, many identify themselves in a unique way. Whiskey Spit will start the evening at 5 p.m. pickin’ with more of a traditional bluegrass sound, followed by Robin and Billie, who will offer folkgrass at 6.

  • Police dog gets safety devices

    Marion County police dog Karma has a new protective vest and heat alarm to protect her. “If I’m not in my vehicle and it gets to a certain temperature, the windows automatically go down,” Karma’s handler, deputy Bronson Shipman said.

DEATHS

  • Bill Flaming

    Services for retired plumber William Jay Flaming, 60, who died May 26 at Salem Home, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Born July 27, 1957, to Jim and Eulalia Flaming, he grew up in Hillsboro and worked with his father until they retired in 2016.

  • Cherridah Gill

    Services for 1948 Marion High School graduate Cherridah Lis (Mullikin) Gill, 87, who died May 25 in Lexington, Nebraska, were last week in Arapahoe, Nebraska. Born Nov. 5, 1930, in Emporia to Jerry and Verona Mullikin, she lived in Peabody until 1940, when her father became the first superintendent of Marion County Park and Lake.

  • Bryce Morris

    A memorial service for former Marion resident Bryce Galen Morris, 26, who died June 2 in Tulsa, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell. Visitation will precede the service. Born April 12, 1992, in Greensburg to Derek G. Morris and Michelle Kamenicky, he grew up in Greensburg until his family moved to Russell. He later attended high school in Marion and then worked in oil fields on pulling units, as a pipe tester, and on water filtration.

DOCKET

FARM

  • Donating for the donor

    Mid-Kansas Cooperative’s sixth annual food drive this year is less about competition between sites to see which can generate the most donations, and more about honoring an employee who died unexpectedly Oct. 4. Scott Alcorn lived in Marion, was a location service specialist at Peabody’s elevator, and had been with MKC for 20 years.

  • Hot, dry weather plagues farmers

    Farmers and ranchers are wondering how they are going to survive hot, dry weather. Small rains were enough to bring up spring crops, but drought has persisted in many parts of the county since November. Pasture ponds have dried up, hay crops are sparse, and growing crops could dry up without more moisture.

  • Co-ops create new propane firm

    Cooperative Grain and Supply and Agri Trails Coop have joined to form a new propane company. Co-Ag Propane will service residential, agricultural, and commercial propane customers. The partnership will create a large service area with the ability and support to expand as the company grows.

PEOPLE

  • 60 gather for Gaines reunion

    Sixty family members from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Missouri gathered Sunday at Peabody Senior Center for the 66th annual Samuel B. Gaines family reunion. Mary Gaines Olson organized the reunion, which included a potluck dinner.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • County students honored at FFA Convention

    A summer job at age 14 at Aunt Bee’s greenhouse followed by helping manage the garden of her parents, Allen Stapleford and Marie Clark, helped earn Marion FFA member Carley Stapleford a state proficiency award in diversified horticulture at last week’s state FFA convention in Manhattan. Stapleford, recognized for having one of the best agricultural career development programs in the state, hopes to become an agriculture business consultant.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP