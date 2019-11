At 7:09 p.m. Monday, Florence, Peabody and Hillsboro ambulances, and Florence firefighters and rescue were called to a two-vehicle accident near US-77 and Wagonwheel Rd. One person was taken to St. Luke by Peabody ambulance. The other refused to be taken to a hospital. Police and firefighters blocked off a portion of US-77 while the crash was being investigated, and then directed cars past emergency vehicles.