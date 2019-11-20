HEADLINES

  • Rescue stable a haven for thoroughbreds, work horses

    When Greenwood Stables owners Saje Bayes and mother Amy rescued a quartet of racehorses from a kill pen last week, what stood out was the money won by two of the mares — one with $200,000 and the other $195,000. More recently, they were used as brood mares, Amy Bayes said.

  • Doctor pushes to open county health centers

    Health centers that are welcome and accessible would be a welcome prospect in rural Marion County, Peabody business owner Pandea Smith said. “Getting to the services is more difficult, so I imagine there would definitely be individuals who would seek out that care,” said the owner of Porcupine Tea Company.

  • 'Anyone But' rates among top write-ins

    Write-in candidates up-ended ballot-listed candidates in three contested races and won several other contests for which no candidate had filed in this month’s election. But the most interesting write-ins — including “Anyone But” — were not necessarily winners.

  • County OKs wind farm agreement

    After 3½ hours of discussion and pointed questions from county commissioner Dianne Novak Friday, county commissioners approved a development agreement for a wind farm project long the subject of contention. The agreement was approved by commissioners on a split vote, with Randy Dallke and Kent Becker voting in favor and Novak voting against letting the wind farm proceed.

  • Dry grass is fuel for fires

    “The next four to six months could be crazy for grass fires,” said Marion fire chief Preston Williams. The warm, wet summer helped grasslands thrive and keep growing well into October, said Williams and Peabody fire chief Mark Penner.

OTHER NEWS

  • City of Florence switches to user-friendly software

    Florence City Council on Monday decided to invest $8,175 in gWorks SimpleCity software for all of its city employees. “I don’t have that much experience with it, but what I’m gathering from other cities and other clerks is that this is the way to go,” interim city clerk Heather Thiel said.

  • Winter wheat may get some relief

    Frost may have hurt crop, but rain forecast this afternoon By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer A freeze of -6 degrees Nov. 11 and another cold night Nov. 12 may have caused damage to sprouting wheat in some fields in the county.

  • Hospital bills can overwhelm patients

    Many with good jobs priced out of coverage By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Hillsboro resident Amanda Smith, who is self-employed, said her life was easier and her medical care better when she was covered under her husband’s employer-sponsored insurance.

  • New commissioners sworn into office

    Two new county commissioners were sworn in Monday. Dave Crofoot was sworn in as 4th District commissioner and Jonah Gehring as 5th District commissioner.

  • Concrete supplier sues contractors

    A Newton concrete supplier filed a petition Nov. 12 against Cooperative Grain and Supply, Bucklin Builders, and Strongform seeking foreclosure of a mechanic’s lien. Bucklin Builders, based in Sisseton, South Dakota, and Strongform, based in Deer Creek, Minnesota, were hired to construct a grain storage facility just east of Hillsboro along US-56 for Cooperative Grain and Supply.

  • Marion County residents meet to discuss teens, vaping

    Residents from Marion County met Tuesday evening at Hillsboro High School’s auditorium to air concerns about an increase in vaping and e-cigarette use among students. Allowing parents and children to understand potential dangers of vaping starts with keeping them informed, said program speaker Crystal Dalmasso.

  • City OKs new hospital lease

    Hillsboro city council members had some housekeeping to do before a court-approved sale of Hillsboro Community Hospital can be closed. Council members Tuesday approved a new property lease with the hospital. The city owns the land the hospital occupies.

  • Hillsboro Fire Department to raise funds for extractor

    An open house and hamburger or hot dog meal at Hillsboro fire station Saturday will raise money for the department to buy a specialized washing machine for fire gear. Fire chief Ben Stekettee said free will donations would be taken for the meal.

DEATHS

DOCKET

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Trucking a family business for Kansas couples

    Trucking is often regarded as a male-dominated industry, but for independent businesses like Marion’s Triple R Hauling it’s often a couple’s affair, co-owner Kim Ross said. “They have a lot of husband and wife teams in the state that are personally owned and not connected to some of the big companies,” she said.

  • Florence residents to meet, discuss drug concerns

    Florence community members will be scheduling a meeting 6 p.m. Monday at Florence gymnasium to discuss the problem of meth labs in the area. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Darla Spencer at (620) 382-5116.

  • Hotel owner named to council

    Suzan Barnes, owner of Grand Central Hotel in Cottonwood Falls, has been named to the state’s Council on Travel and Tourism. “The tourism industry is an essential part of our state’s economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

  • Tunnel of lights to light up night sky at county lake

    A tradition 13 years strong will take place Dec. 8 when Marion County Lake residents light up the night sky from 6 to 8 p.m. The intersection of Hill Rd. and Lakeshore Rd. will be the starting point for the tunnel of lights.

  • Physician finishing house for tour

    Randolph Whitely is busy getting his home ready for this year’s annual Christmas Home Tour to benefit Marion City Library. He has his work cut out for him. The family practitioner with an interest in carpentry has been renovating his house on Freeborn St. since he bought it a year and a half ago.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Voelkers celebrate 50th anniversary

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Peabody-Burns cheerleaders to compete at state

    Peabody-Burns varsity cheerleaders will compete at state 8:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at Topeka-Stormont Vail Events Center. The team’s other performances will take place at 10:06 and 11:42 a.m. If they make it to the finals, the Warriors will compete again at 1:50 p.m.

MORE…

