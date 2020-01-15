HEADLINES

  • County sees spike in sneezes, coughs, misery

    Plethora of illnesses cutting swath through homes, hospitals By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Vomiting, diarrhea, coughs, congested sinuses, allergies that won’t give up, pneumonia, influenza — illnesses of all kinds have spiked in the county over the last two weeks.

  • City planning chairman sorts zoning mess

    Joey Hutchison, Peabody planning and zoning’s new chairman, has started researching measures to clear up the city’s zoning regulations. Hutchison said at Monday’s Peabody City meeting that he met with El Dorado’s city planner to talk over regulations in Peabody.

  • History teacher looks to horizon for future

    It’s just her second year as a high school history teacher, but Lillian Lingenfelter is already leaving her mark on Peabody-Burns Middle/High School. She was named one of 32 Horizon Award winners in Kansas by state commissioner of education Randy Watson last week.

  • Despite rumors, 3rd wind farm not looking at county

    Rumors of a potential third wind farm in Marion County turn out to be untrue. County commissioners have clearly heard the rumor. Commissioner Dianne Novak, speaking at a recent commission meeting, said she’s heard talk that a wind farm is signing lease agreements in the Goessel area.

  • Muddy roads strand ambulance

    Crew slides into ditch responding to call, rescued by tow truck By ALEXANDER SIMONE Staff writer

  • County OKs $1.76m deal to build new transfer station

    After more than three years’ discussion, construction of a new $1.875 million solid waste transfer station is finally in sight. County commissioners voted Monday to enter a lease purchase agreement with Central National Bank for $1.755 million, with the remaining $120,000 to come from county funds.

  • Marine pilot takes detour over county

    Marion native and Marine Corps helicopter pilot Louis Holt has made cross-country flights before, but last week’s trip gave him the opportunity to view his hometown from above as he flew over Marion and Hillsboro. “It was nice to see Marion,” he said. “There are a lot of people who helped me throughout the years, from school teachers to family friends.”

  • Three appointed to planning commission

    For the first time, new members were seated on the Centre board of education this month. New members used to take office in July but elections have been changed by law from April to November. One of the three new members on the Centre board is not really new to it. Steve Jirak of Ramona has served on the board before. Thieen Antoszyk of Ramona and Lance Diepenbrock of Lincolnville are the other two.

  • Florence mayor's meet-and-greet an illegal meeting

    New Florence mayor Bill Harris addressed city employees Tuesday, but councilmen Ken Hoffman and Mary Shipman were also present, making the meeting a violation of Kansas Open Meetings Act. According to KOMA, a majority from a public governing body cannot discuss government business outside an officially scheduled meeting.

  • First hearing in wind farm lawsuit sets deadline

    A hearing was held last week in a lawsuit filed against county commissioners over conditional use permits granted to a wind farm company working to build turbines in the southern portion of the county. At that hearing, district judge Steven Hornbaker set a deadline for all sides of the lawsuit to provide information requested by the others and set April 7 for a second hearing.

  • Allen Hiebert

    Services for Allen Hiebert, who died Jan. 9 at age 84, will be 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Bethesda Home. He was born Nov. 14, 1935, to Ruben and Lena Hiebert.

  • Dale Suderman

    Services for Hillsboro resident Dale Suderman, 75, who died Jan. 5 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro. Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Ebenfeld Church cemetery. He was born April 24, 1944, in Hillsboro, to Dan and Edna (Harder) Suderman in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bob Bruner

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Laura Crawshaw

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Harlow Warneke

  • Trolls create anti-social media

    Remember when you didn’t have to thank people for being willing to answer their phones? Daily attempts by robots to sell us things we never wanted and by scammers pretending to be our credit card providers or Social Security, Medicare, or IRS agents now make everyone think twice before picking up a phone, even if the illegally faked caller ID — which government won’t enforce — seems to be from a neighbor. Remember when you actually looked forward to finding things in the mail dropped off at your front door? The postal service’s overly aggressive solicitation of junk mail and largely irrational fear of scofflaws who illegally allow dogs to run free ended that.

  • Welcome, Shemp and Curley Joe

    Those viewing county commission meetings for entertainment will be happy to see that the cast has been expanded from three to five and that the weekly performance has been extended from a half-day to an almost full-day extravaganza. Those looking for the county commission to accomplish anything of value now that it has expanded to include more than just Curley, Larry, and Moe will be disappointed.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The well is empty

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Not in my (former) backyard

