Verna Mosiman washes client Janie Hodges' hair in preparation for a perm as they catch up. Mosiman has been doing Hodges' hair for decades.



Peabody United Methodist Church pastor Angela DeFisher explains the new Carillon bell system that sits in her office.



Peabody-Burns High School will crown basketball homecoming royalty Friday. Candidates are front row, from left, Kayla Page, Isabella Beal, and Margaret Beal; top row, Chance Elliott, Zachary Stephy, and Legend Bruntz. Candidate games and homecoming pep rally will be at 2:38 in the Peabody-Burns High School Brown Gymnasium. Crowning of king and queen will be at 7 p.m. between the high school girls and boys games, Friday.