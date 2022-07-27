HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Grace Klenda pedals with all her might in a pedal pull contest at the county fair. Grace Klenda pedals with all her might in a pedal pull contest at the county fair.



The larger of two fountains at Central Park in Marion is sandblasted clean Tuesday. Work on the fountain is being done by Torrey Brothers Construction of Wamego. Marion Advancement Campaign raised money to match a gift from the Hoch family for restoration of the fountain. The inside of the fountain will be completely redone. The larger of two fountains at Central Park in Marion is sandblasted clean Tuesday. Work on the fountain is being done by Torrey Brothers Construction of Wamego. Marion Advancement Campaign raised money to match a gift from the Hoch family for restoration of the fountain. The inside of the fountain will be completely redone.



Alyera Koehn, Jordy Raymer, and Sara Groening practice "Singing in the Rain" during Broadway and stage summer camp at Marion High School last week. Alyera Koehn, Jordy Raymer, and Sara Groening practice "Singing in the Rain" during Broadway and stage summer camp at Marion High School last week.