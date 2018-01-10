HEADLINES

  • Bystander aids police manhunt

    Amid frigid January temperatures, a suspected drug violator led police chief Bruce Burke on a foot chase through Peabody last week. Burke had stopped a vehicle Jan. 3 in which Richard Hill of Newton was an occupant. After issuing three tickets to the driver he confronted Hill on a Harvey County warrant after allegedly failing to appear in court on two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of possessing a controlled substance.

  • New members join city council

    Two new members joined Peabody City Council at Monday’s meeting. Travis Wilson and Matthew Litton replaced Janice Woodruff and Steve Rose. “I would like to say thanks for putting up with me for nine years,” Woodruff said. “It’s been a wonderful experience, and I’m glad it’s your problem now.”

  • Cop vowed to 'smoke' man he shot

    Minutes after a Marion police officer shouted that he was going to “smoke him” if a holed-up Lehigh man re-emerged from a workshop, the officer fired five times from an assault rifle, killing 50-year-old Robb Stewart and ending a less-than-half-hour standoff June 20. After months of investigation by Kansas Bureau of Investigation, county attorney Courtney Boehm announced Friday that no charges would be filed against the officer, Lee Vogel, who soon afterward left the force for a police position in Plainville.

  • Larsen returns to full-time EMS duty in Hillsboro

    Longtime county paramedic Larry Larsen returned to full-time duty the first of this month and is assigned to the Hillsboro ambulance station. Larsen was one of two full-time and one part-time employees hired at the same time, emergency medical service director Ed Debesis said. Another, Jason Nelson from Goddard, also has started work. The third will not begin duties until June.

  • Hillsboro steps in to fill economic void

    Two new directors are in, three founding directors are out, and Marion County Community Economic Development Corporation has a new interim director because of actions taken at a Monday meeting in Marion. Recurring themes of confused communication and lack of clear leadership that have hampered the group since last summer were targeted in a proposal from Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine to offer Hillsboro economic development director Anthony Roy’s services as part-time interim director.

  • New reporter has deep roots in Marion County

    Paige Carr, a 2010 graduate of Peabody-Burns High School, this week joins the staff of the Marion County Record, Hillsboro Star-Journal, and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin. No stranger to the papers, she wrote for the Peabody Gazette-Bulletin during her high school days as Paige Barnes and in 2012 interned there while in college, where she was a staff reporter for the Butler newspaper,

OTHER NEWS

  • Arson suspect hit with drug charges

    A woman already suspected of setting an October fire at her Aulne home was arrested Friday for drug violations alleged to have occurred at the same time. Julie Starks, 35, Peabody, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, including small bags, a glass pipe, and scales.

  • Son's questions lead to identity theft arrest

    A son noticing several months of unusual activity on the financial accounts of his elderly mother led to the arrest Saturday of a Hillsboro woman on four counts of identity theft. Additional charges and possibly an additional arrest are likely, assistant police chief Jessey Hiebert said Monday.

  • Lake split; county turns to students

    Nearly two dozen people jammed into Monday’s county commission meeting as rival groups of lake residents argued over how to manage the lake and its blue-green algae outbreaks. One of them, Jackie Volbrecht, criticized commissioner Randy Dallke.

  • Commission selects Novak

    Commissioner Dianne Novak replaced Randy Dallke as commission chairman Monday. The position normally rotates among the three commissioners. Last year, however, Lori Lalouette’s turn was skipped and Dallke took an extra turn instead. “That means that Hillsboro district was shortchanged last time,” Dallke said. “I’m going to open up to Kent.”

  • Planning chief quits

    A week after objecting to the county not reappointing a planning commission member, the chairman of the group resigned Monday and recommended that the person who wasn’t reappointed succeed him. Nick Kraus submitted his resignation effective immediately. He spoke Jan. 2 in opposition to Jeff Bina not being reappointed. When William Kroupa was appointed instead, he warned that members might resign.

  • Icy relationship great for father, son

    Bonding over a nice cold drink at a restaurant just isn’t the same as bonding over a thick layer of ice with hungry crappie underneath. Days of single-digit temperatures created perfect conditions last week for avid anglers who use their feet instead of boats to reach fishing hot spots and drill holes through five inches of ice separating them from their prey.

DEATHS

  • Elmer Carson Jr.

    Services for Elmer Allen Carson Jr., 70, of Emporia, who died Jan. 3, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Charter Funeral Home, 501 W. 6th St., Emporia. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home.

  • Twila Lackey

    Services for former Peabody resident Twila Lackey, 74, who died Thursday at Via Christi Hospital, St. Francis, were Tuesday at Peabody Christian Church. Survivors include husband Steven Lackey of Hutchinson, daughter Genni Wilson of Hutchinson, son Warren Partridge of Peabody, daughter Angie Harvey of Wichita, 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

  • Betty Roth

    Services for Betty Darlene Roth, 89, of Navarre, who died Jan. 3, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Woodbine United Methodist Church. A noon luncheon will precede. She was born July 23, 1928, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, to Robert M. and Dorothy (England) Wright.

  • Norma Urbanek

    Services for Norma Regina Urbanek, 91, who died Sunday at McPherson Health and Rehabilitation Center will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, McPherson, with Rosary preceding Mass. Graveside services and interment will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Newton.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Florence Beardmore

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    LaVaughn Klose

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Cheryl Silhan

DOCKET

FARM

  • Family's goal: raising own food

    When Evan and Becki Yoder of Peabody were married in 1983, their goal was to live as naturally and healthfully as possible. From the looks of their farm 34 years later, they have accomplished that. It includes a variety of livestock and a large garden, all for food. The Yoders maintain a sheep herd and raise chickens for eggs and meat. They also have a few pigs, cattle, and buffalo for meat. Becki plants a large garden from plants grown from seed in a small greenhouse on the farm. She puts up a lot of produce. Last fall, for example, she canned 30 gallons of tomato sauce.

  • Boy, show swine build bond

    While most teens spent the day after Christmas tinkering with their presents, Landon Roberts, 14, was busy loading up his 388-pound show pig, Lucy, to head out with his family and two other competitors to the Arizona National Livestock Show in Phoenix. Landon acquired Lucy from her breeder immediately after she was weaned. From there began a tight knit relationship between boy and show pig.

  • New co-op manager has a familiar face

    John Ottensmeier, 35, may be the new Cooperative Grain and Supply branch manager at Marion, but he is no stranger to farmers. He took over as manager Jan. 1 but has worked there for 12 years, mainly in the warehouse and feed barns and as elevator supervisor. He also was involved with sales of anhydrous and other products.

  • Animals need special care in cold

    Deep cold, as the county recently experienced, creates special needs for animals. Peabody veterinarian Virginia Skinner recommends owners use heated water dishes and stock tank heaters, and check animals’ water three times a day.

OPINION

  • Getting back to murky

    When I was a kid growing up on the east bank of Mud Creek in Marion (and yes, to the kids it was Mud, not Luta), floods were things of wonder. I would run down the hill behind the house to see rising waters consuming my favorite play space among the trees. I loved tagging along with my dad to the Main St. bridge to watch silted milk-chocolate floodwater make the measuring pole slowly disappear. Seeing rowboats downtown was the best.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Becoming a farm chicken

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Lake chief, Church and state, Clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Card showers requested for 90th birthday

    The family of Jim Hett of Marion is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday Monday. Hett was born Jan. 15, 1928, to John and Rena Hett in rural Marion County. He married Carol Oblander on May 25, 1952.

  • Energy help available

    A program to help low income households pay home energy bills will soon be accepting application. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides a once-per-year benefit to the energy provider in the recipient’s name.

  • Florence talks ball field lights

    Florence has purchased four light poles to replace ball field poles damaged by a storm several years ago. Arrangements to pick up lights given to the city were discussed at Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting in the city building.

  • Yes, Santa, there is a Kaden

    Looking through the eyes of a child leaves a possibility that there is hope, positivity, and good still in our presence. Like other county students, third grader Kaden Smith of Marion wrote a letter to Santa Clause in class to be published in the “Dear Santa” section in this paper.

SENIOR CENTER

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Hillsboro grad pursues acting career

    After performing for years in school musicals, Vance Klassen, a 2017 Hillsboro graduate, hpes somdeday to perform on Broadway. Meanwhile, he is enhancing his acting at Oklahoma City University School of Performing Arts. During his first semester this fall, he played Wickersham, one of the Monkey brothers, in a student production of “Seussical.” He also was a member of an ensemble and a featured dancer in the opera, “Marriage of Figaro.”

  • College Degrees and Honors

  • SCHOOL MENU:

    Peabody-Burns

UPCOMING

  • County Democrats meet

    Marion County Democrats learned at their meeting Jan. 6 that Martin Holler has set up a gubernatorial candidate forum May 5 at the county lake hall. Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. Jackie Volbrecht and Linda Peterson will arrange details. A Trump cap with an alternative slogan was given as a door prize to Sue Clough.

  • Senior citizens board to meet

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at Hillsboro Senior Center. Lunch reservations are being accepted at (620) 947-2304 and (620) 382-3580. Requests for transportation are being accepted until Jan. 18.

  • Mentalist to perform at Winter Gala

    Tickets for Hillsboro’s Winter Community Gala, featuring mentalist Curtis Waltermire, will go on sale Monday at the chamber of commerce office. Tickets to the Feb. 26 event, which includes dinner and a silent auction, cost $25 and may be ordered by calling (620) 947-3506.

  • Youth cheerleading clinic planned

    Hillsboro High School cheerleaders will conduct a cheerleading clinic for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade the week of Jan. 28. Sessions are planned in the elementary school gymnasium on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of that week.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

