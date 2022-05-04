HEADLINES

  • 7 minutes of devastation

    As many as seven tornadoes were reported to have snaked their way through the county in seven minutes Friday night, but authorities confirmed only four. One tornado four miles north of Tampa struck a farmstead. The others wove through agricultural grounds and left debris on roads.

  • 50 mph residential chase ends in drug arrest

    A police chase at speeds exceeding 50 mph down a residential street in Marion resulted in a drug arrest late Friday. Officer Aaron Slater attempted to stop a vehicle at 11:10 p.m. Friday at Main and Walnut Sts., but the vehicle turned north onto Walnut.

  • Ziggy zags along in his own wienermobile

    After excruciating pain robbed Ziggy the dachshund of mobility, he’s mobile again with help from a doggie wheelchair. Ziggy’s owner, Sandra Swanson, said the news was devastating when she took Ziggy to a veterinarian after her spry 6-year-old dog suddenly was unable to move about.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro sets rules for container homes

    Hillsboro city council members approved a process Tuesday for development of alternative construction homes, such as a container housing development planned for the north side of 3rd St. Under the plan, a developer would need to present the planning commission a site plan for each structure, either one at a time or several at the same time.

  • No playing possum with surplus museum items

    Museum director Cara Duell entertained council members with an update on the process of cleaning excess items from the city’s museum building. While going through items stored in the Adobe House museum, Duell encountered numerous items she wasn’t prepared to see.

  • Loose dogs aren't always impounded

    Although Marion police impounded 32 dogs found running loose in the last year and took one to a veterinarian to be observed for possible rabies, dog owners were more likely to be contacted and told their dogs were running loose. A dog that bit Marion resident Jonathon Benavidez on Friday as he walked down an alley in the 200 block between N. Roosevelt St. and N. Freeborn St. was taken to Spur Ridge Veterinary Clinic for 10 days’ observation after its owner, Ted Turk, couldn’t show that the dog had been given a rabies shot.

  • Rural demolition fire investigated

    Who, if anyone, gave permission for a fire Friday on 330th Rd. between Bison and Chisholm Trail Rds. is being investigated. The fire, reported by a Marion County firefighter, was at an old house that property owner Doyle Wiebe had bulldozed into the basement and ignited.

  • Hearing set on house condemnation

    Marion city council voted Monday to conduct a hearing June 13 about a dilapidated house deemed unfit to live in. The house, at 413 S. 4th St., is occupied by Ashley and Justin Loomis, a brother and sister often jailed on suspicion of drug and theft offenses.

  • Marion couple's son loses house in Andover

    A tornado that tore through a section of Andover on Friday destroyed the home of Chris and Kim Hett. Chris’ parents are Rocky and Shirley Jo Hett of Marion. Rocky said the family heard warnings, so Kim and their 21-year-old son, Gehrig, went down into a bathroom in the basement. Chris went out on a porch to watch the sky.

  • Handgun seized in drug bust

    After weaving his car along 3rd St. in Marion, a man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of alcohol, drugs, and weapon offenses. Donald L. Wilson, 50, was pulled over in the 200 block of Miller St. after deputy Joel Womochil noticed how Wilson was driving.

DEATHS

DOCKET

FARM

  • Agri Trails managers retire

    Two Agri Trails location managers will be retiring this month after a combined 72 years of service. Curtis Frick Curtis Frick Curtis Frick has managed the Durham elevator since 1990. He was a farmer, but he felt he didn’t have enough land to make a living at it. After taking on a few odd jobs, he went to work for the coop.

  • Corn market could grow with crop

  • Star farmer prepares for state

    Centre High School senior Tanner Stuchlik has been chosen by the South Central District of Kansas FFA as its star farmer. Tanner, son of Daniel and Melissa Stuchlik of Pilsen, is an employee of S & V Family Farms, owned by his father and uncle and the Monte Stuchlik family.

OPINION

  • The twisted impact of twisters

    Some people spent their youth in the dog house. Others, in the closet. Like many Kansans, I spent mine in the basement, not so much groveling as I was reveling in fear — a memory vividly recalled Friday night. To a grade school kid huddled in subterranean safe harbor against a storm, basements are wonderful places. Neighbors without them come over during warnings, and piles of stuff haphazardly stored provide ample opportunity to play again with what previously was retired — all the while morbidly speculating about which wall above us will collapse first.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Seeking shelter

  • CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS:

    Deputy

PEOPLE

  • Quilters' bus tour to visit Marion

    A bus full of 40 quilting enthusiasts searching Kansas and Nebraska for the perfect fabric will briefly stop Thursday afternoon in Marion to shop at Sew What Quilt Shop. Sew What is one of 12 shops the quilters will tour. The tour will begin and end at Wellington.

  • Blood drive planned

    Our Savior Lutheran Church at 320 S. Cedar St. in Marion will be site of a blood drive from 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday. Masks are not required. Lunch will be provided.

  • Celebrating 40 years

    Lanell Hett, secretary and transportation coordinator for Marion County Department on Aging, was honored with a reception Tuesday at Marion Senior Center in celebration ofher 40 years of service. She plans to continue in her position indefinitely.

  • Grandson is 'outstanding senior'

    When Logan Ragsdale graduated from high school, he didn’t know what he wanted to do. Now, nine years later, he is graduating from Kansas State University as a certified flight instructor.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 135 years ago

SCHOOL

  • FFA chapter gives awards

    Marion High School FFA members were recognized at a banquet Thursday. Nearly 70 members and guests attended. State FFA vice president Rachel Sebesta was featured speaker. A meal of chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tossed salad, roll, and dessert was served.

  • Freshmen place 1st, 2nd in ag mechanics

    Three members of the Marion/Florence FFA chapter competed with 100 other students in a freshman ag mechanics contest April 27 at Newton High School. Luke Watkins placed first, Jackson Bitonti placed second, and Lane Smith placed 18th. Participants were required to complete two welds with 7018 electrodes, identify 60 hand tools, complete a problem-solving exercise, identify parts on a metal band saw, and take a written safety test.

  • Teacher wins classroom grant

    Sarah Mason, who teaches kindergarten at Marion Elementary School, has won given a $500 classroom grant from Kansas Association of American Educators. The money is to be used to purchase supplies and materials for Mason’s classroom.

SPORTS

  • 1 team, 16 siblings, infinite support

    For eight families in Goessel, the idea that track and field might run in the family is very personal. Sixteen members of the 2022 Bluebird track team are siblings.

  • Trojan track coach wins women's 5K

    Brielle (Lund) Loewen, 30, who lives near Canada, was the overall winner of the Emma Creek 5K run Saturday in Hesston. She finished with a time of 20 minutes 6 seconds. The women-only race drew more than 500 runners.

  • Scoreboard

MORE…

