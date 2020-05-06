HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Emma Fay, left, and sister Arwen draw an assortment of animal-inspired chalk designs Friday in the 400 block of E. Main St. The sisters made a variety of sidewalk creations, each featuring a different activity for pedestrians to participate in, from hopscotch to spinning circles.



Workers with APAC Construction begin milling and overlaying Marion Main St. from 1st St. to the west city limit Tuesday. During construction, the road will be limited to one lane of traffic.



An bearded yellow Iris blossoms in a garden display in front of Peabody Market on Tuesday - a sure sign of spring.