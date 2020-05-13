HEADLINES

  • Novak diverted emails to private account

    A total of 69 records taken from commissioner Dianne Novak’s county-owned computer were released to Expedition Wind in response to the company’s April 22 Kansas Open Records request. The wind farm company sought correspondence related to land use, zoning, wind energy, Expedition Wind, and Doyle or Stonebridge projects that Novak wrote in her capacity as commissioner from Feb. 1, 2019 until April 22.

  • Tiny castle finds new home in Herington

    A longtime Lincolnville landmark was moved to a new home Saturday. A playhouse-size stone castle stood for 90 years on the outskirts of Lincolnville, where it was visible from US-77. The granddaughter of the stonemason who built the castle said family records show that it was built in 1930. A brass plaque uncovered during work to remove the castle said it was built in 1936.

  • COVID-19 numbers really unchanged

    Although Kansas Department of Health and Environment now lists seven COVID-19 cases in Marion County on their map, the number of confirmed cases here is still five. The state health department is revising county numbers to add cases considered “probable” but no laboratory tests were conducted.

  • Search yields large cache of allegedly stolen goods

    Marion County deputies recovered a trailer full of stolen property May 5 when they got a warrant and searched a residence on Forest St. Sheriff Robert Craft said hand tools, power tools, welders, camping equipment, and many other items were recovered.

COUNTY

  • Hillsboro, Marion to seek COVID-19 grants

  • Marion hires Centre principal

    Marion school board on Monday approved Donald Raymer as the district’s new high school principal. He comes to the district after serving as Centre principal for grades six through 12.

  • Centre hires new principal

    Centre school board on Monday approved Trevor Siebert’s hiring as the school’s new principal for grades six through 12 from July 2020 through June 2022. Siebert previously worked as principal for grades seven through 12 at Stanton County High School.

  • Electrical pole fire raises concern over downed wire

    Firefighters closed a portion of Santa Fe St. on Thursday after an electrical pole caught fire near Countryside Feed. Closing the street was a precaution in case one of the guy wires fell, Hillsboro fire chief Ben Steketee said.

  • Parts stolen from Centre vehicles

    A blue flashlight found last week at the site of a vehicle parts theft at Centre was similar in style and color to a flashlight found last fall when three buses were vandalized, Centre superintendent Susan Beeson said. “I’m not one for conspiracy theories,” she said. “I’m not a suspecting individual, however, I agree that it gives you room for thought,” she said.

  • Hillsboro refunds preschool fees

    Hillsboro school board on Monday approved refunding preschool tuition cost to parents for time lost when schools closed. The rate, which was $150 a month for half-day preschoolers and $375 a month for full-day preschoolers, was kept at the same price for 2020-2021.

  • Marion City Library offers curbside service

    Marion City Library will offer curbside service to patrons starting Monday, director Janet Marler said. Members of the public can reserve material by calling (620) 382-2442 to request items from the library’s card catalog, and staff will provide a date and time for pick-up.

  • New heated dock on horizon at lake

    A heated fishing dock should soon stand again at Marion County Lake. Lake superintendent Isaac Hett told county commissioners Monday that the contractor hired to rebuild a heated boat dock after the original one was destroyed in a storm last July now has the framework done and is waiting for flotation devices to arrive.

OTHER NEWS

  • Positivity a big difference for living center resident

    Lois Winter moved to St. Luke Living Center in mid-January, but it didn’t take the Marion resident long to start spreading her brand of positivity among her neighbors. Part of that attitude was forged by keeping herself mentally stimulated.

  • MB Foundation gives grants for COVID -19 relief

    MB Foundation has made grants of nearly $700,000 to benefit Mennonite Brethren churches, ministry, and people. More than $340,000 was paid back to borrowers in the form of a borrower relief grant. The grants equal one month’s interest and were issued as checks to every church, organization and home loan borrower to aid them in meeting expenses or caring for others.

  • Peabody council worried about lack of lifeguards

    Peabody city councilmen were unsure at Monday’s regular meeting if the city’s pool would open this year, but agreed they needed to hire enough lifeguards just in case. “Even if we can open it in the future, we have to have staff to be able to open the pool,” councilman Jay Gfeller said. “I don’t know how much thought has gone into that so far.”

  • Work on K-15 expected to last through July

    Resurfacing of 13 miles of K-15 and K-215 from the Harvey County line to US-56 began Monday. Work on the project is expected to be completed in July.

  • St. Luke Hospital board to meet

    Hospital District No. 1’s board of directors will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. May 26 in the basement of St. Luke Clinic. The terms of officers Bruce Skiles, Linda Allison, and Linda Carlson are expiring and their seats will be up for election.

DEATHS

  • Jim Gates

    No services are planned for Herbert James “Jim” Gates Jr., 85, of Marion and formerly of Cedar Point, who died May 2. A memorial has been established with Nature Conservancy, Kansas Field Office, 2420 Button Road, Topeka, KS 66618 or online at nature.gov/Kansas

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Ruth Cotham

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joe Hurst

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jimmy Magathan

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joan Mathiot

DOCKET

FARM

  • Sheep farming a niche tradition

    After more than 50 years raising sheep, Marilyn Jones knows the animals are as much a necessity as anything else. “We always had sheep,” she said. “I always loved them and took care of them. I couldn’t stand it the year I didn’t have any. Right now I guess I enjoy looking at them more than anything else.”

  • Wheat crop prospects looking unpredictable

    As May approaches its halfway point, Peabody farmer Lewis Unruh is questioning more and more how long his wheat will take to head. “We have some wheat that hasn’t even started, and it usually starts the first week of May,” he said. “We’re a week past that already and there will be several more days before it heads.”

  • Beef prices rise for consumers; cattlemen struggle

    The price of a pound of hamburger has jumped to as high as $7 or more a pound and grocers are worried about keeping meat on their shelves as shoppers from larger cities encounter shortages. But area cattlemen are holding on as long as they can and hope the market will recover before they need to sell as shutdowns at meatpacking plants forced by outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to wreak havoc on supply chains.

  • Dairy farmers trudging through tough times

    Jason Wiebe is no stranger to challenging times. The third-generation owner of his family’s dairy farm has weathered years of price drops and hikes in production costs.

OPINION

PEOPLE

SCHOOL

  • Musicians receive recognition

    Four Hillsboro high schoolers were awarded I ratings last week during an online music festival hosted by Sterling College in April, and two singers received II ratings. Dillon Boldt and Moriah Jost received I ratings for their vocal solos, while Karoline and Vasilisa Cherenkova received I ratings for their piano solos. Vasilisa also received a I rating for her flute solo. Katie Rempel and Isabelle Whorton were awarded II ratings for vocal performances.

  • Centre sets spring plant sale

    Centre’s spring plant sale will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday outside the school’s greenhouse. Large geraniums cost $3 and the smaller ones will be $1.50. The sale will be hosted by students from Centre’s horticulture class. The students watered, transplanted, and provided general care to their plants, while learning about basic parts of the plants and how to create floral arrangements.

  • Teacher parade set

    Peabody-Buns teachers and staff will have a parade to send off students for summer vacation starting 1 p.m. Thursday, which will be followed with a parade through Burns.

  • Technology group to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network’s monthly meeting will be 6 p.m. May 20 by video conference.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2020 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP