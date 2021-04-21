HEADLINES

  • Holter narrowly keeps job

    When Marion city council appointed the city attorney, clerk, treasurer, municipal judge, chief of police, fire chief, and city administrator, all votes were unanimous. The vote for city administrator Roger Holter was an exception. Holter was reappointed on a split 3-2 vote, with councilmen Ruth Herbel and Jerry Kline opposed.

  • Thrift shop thief returns goods, isn't charged

    Volunteers at St. Luke’s Hospital Auxiliary Shoppe were surprised to see the police show up at their door with a box of stolen items. The store’s security camera helped identify both the donor of the household goods and the person who stole them with the help of a security camera.

  • Cops seek more surveillance in park, downtown

    Marion city police are hoping an extra set of eyes offered by security cameras will help protect city property. They got started by replacing old cameras in Marion’s Central Park with new ones routed through the Marion County Museum’s Internet.

  • COVID roars back

    As of Tuesday evening, the county health department reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. Although none are hospitalized, all 12 are in isolation as of Tuesday.

  • Lawyer debate turns heated

    Discussion grew heated at Marion city council Monday when payment of a lawyer working with the planning commission and board of zoning appeals — who has not billed the city for his time — was discussed. Newton attorney Brad Jantz has worked with the commission for several months. Mayor David Mayfield wanted to discontinue Jantz’s services because no bills have been sent to the city.

  • Reservoir plan spurs questions about warnings

    Discussion of a master plan being developed for Marion Reservoir Monday spurred a county commissioner’s blunt assessment of the county’s emergency planning. The Army Corps of engineers is developing a guiding vision for recreation and use of the reservoir that will stand for at least 25 years, assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy told commissioners.

OTHER NEWS

  • 'Tis the season for cruisin': Hillsboro, Peabody plan weekend events

    Cruising season officially opens this weekend with a Saturday cruise at Hillsboro and a Sunday cruise at Peabody. The 2021 season’s first Cruise Downtown Hillsboro will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday featuring music by DJ Mac.

  • New physician gets early start in St. Luke ER

    Sunday was physician Casey McNeil’s first day in the emergency room at St. Luke Hospital in Marion. McNeil will join the hospital full-time the middle of next year, but has already agreed to work part-time at Marion while he finishes residency at Smoky Hill Family Medicine residency program in Salina.

  • Hillsboro gets 1st look at plaza plan

    Hillsboro city council members Monday got their first good look at plans for a community plaza. “I think we’ll be really successful with this if people will make it their own and take ownership of it,” city administrator Matt Stiles said.

  • Donors secure ambulance parking lot

    A partnership between Lincolnville feedlot owner Mike Beneke and Middlecreek Corp. will build a new parking lot at the Emergency Medical Services station in Peabody. The property also is the future home of fire district No. 4.

  • Health department sees temporary shift

    Starting April 22, the county health department will be modified temporarily while director Diedre Serene is on medical leave. In her absence, Don Hodson will step in as public health officer on a consultation basis.

  • Paper welcomes intern

    Madeline Reida, a student at Butler Community College, has joined the Marion County Record staff as an intern. “I’m excited to report on stories close to my home,” the Goessel resident said. “I’m surprised just how much goes on in small towns like mine, and I’m always ready to learn more about our community and its people.

DEATHS

  • Andy Friesen

    Services will be 3 p.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Brethren Church, Wichita, for Andy W. Friesen, 85, formerly of Hillsboro, who died Saturday at Schowalter Villa in Hesston. He was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and attended Tabor College for one year where he played basketball.

  • Cathy McClure

    Services are pending for Mary Catherine “Cathy” McClure, who died April 13 at Newton Medical Center. She was born Dec. 19, 1949, to Max and Geneva (Stovall) Stacy.

  • Alan Overton

    Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Spring Valley Mennonite Church, rural Canton, for Alan Overton, 77, who died Sunday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born Feb. 22, 1944, in Colby to Arlie and Maudie (Smith) Overton.

  • Shirley Whittecar

    Services for Shirley D. Whittecar, who died June 21, will be 2 p.m. May 1 at Peabody Christian Church. Graveside services will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Margo Franta-Abdalla

OPINION

  • Keeping everyone in the dark

    One vote — from Susan Gray, Chris Costello, or David Mayfield — is all that separated Marion administrator Roger Holter from losing his job Monday night. It was a victory not just for Holter but also for Mayfield, who since taking office seems to have changed his mind from what he told voters about Holter on the campaign trail.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Home again, home again

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Bounty hunters, Bait shops

PEOPLE

  • Anniversary card shower requested

    A 50th wedding anniversary card shower has been requested for Dan and Marcia Falen, who were married April 24, 1971, at Pilsen. Their mailing address is: 627 Jeep Rd., Hope, KS 67541.

  • MHS graduate to direct school activities at academy

    Jared Herzet, who graduated Marion High School in 1995 and earned a degree in biology from Benedictine College in 1999, will be director of activities and athletics at St. James Academy, Lenexa, in the fall. Herzet has been at Cure of Ars Catholic Grade School in Leawood since 2015. He spent his first five years as middle school science teacher and two years as assistant principal.

  • Senior center menus

  • CALENDAR OF EVENTS:

    Calendar of events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SENIOR LIVING

  • Lymph therapy available

    Occupational therapist Mikaelyn Dick can now provide enhanced treatment for patients whose lymphatic systems don’t function properly — as is often the case with patients over 50. Called lymphedema, the condition means fluids in the body aren’t being properly channeled through the lymph glands that help remove the fluid from the body.

  • COVID limits ease up

    Eased restrictions on socializing and on visits with loved ones have helped with mental health, but life still is not back to normal for those residing in care facilities or using senior services. “They seem happier and they’re participating more in activities,” said Kelley Laswell, chief executive at Legacy Park in Peabody. “They’re coming out for meals. So, overall, they seem to be doing much better.”

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Students stoked about prom

    After having to forego prom last year, upperclassmen at Marion and Hillsboro high schools were excited about Saturday’s events. “Prom is even more meaningful because I get to dance one last time with my classmates and finally do something that feels ‘back to normal,’ ” said Hillsboro senior Teegan Werth.

  • Honor roll

  • Marion, Centre FFA students compete in career development

    FFA students from both Marion and Centre competed recently in career development competitions. Twenty-two Centre FFA members competed Saturday at Tonganoxie.

  • Bowling league results

  • Class, library collaborate on Earth Day

    Earth Day is tomorrow, and 2021 is the “Year of the Sunflower.” In keeping with that, the Peabody High School horticulture class and Peabody Township Library are working together to provide children with a story-time video and a sunflower kit. The video of Ginger Becker reading the book, “How a Seed Grows,” will be posted on social media tomorrow. Children in kindergarten through third grade can pick up activity kits at the library after school until 6 p.m.

  • Library to add books for kids facing trauma

    Peabody Township Library was given a $750 grant to build its collection of books intended to help children from impoverished or dysfunctional homes deal with trauma. The grant is from the Kansas Book Festival, which annually gives $10,000 to libraries across the state. The grants can be used to expand book collections or technology.

  • Sports scores

    Marion High School A softball game Monday vs. Sterling was postponed to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

MORE…

