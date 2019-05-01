BREAKING NEWS
Two physicians are leaving Hillsboro Community Hospital, one of them immediately.
A source at the hospital confirmed physician Alisa Schmidt’s final day practicing at Hillsboro was today.
Marion County Lake is under a blue-green algae warning after tests taken Monday revealed a suspicious-looking patch of algae spotted a week earlier is indeed harmful blue-green algae.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism issued the warning Thursday, upgrading a watch issued a week ago to a warning status.
The former operators of Westview Manor in Peabody, now in receivership, are turning to the state court of appeals to try to regain control of the nursing home.
District judge Steven Hornbaker ruled last month that the nursing home for people with mental illness and developmental disabilities would remain in receivership as he initially placed it in December. Hornbaker said in a strongly-worded ruling March 29 that if former operators Franklin Healthcare was unaware of the facility’s “unsafe, unsanitary, and deplorable conditions,” they should be charged and tried for elder abuse.
Marion County Park and Lake remains under a blue-green algae watch until Kansas Department of Health and Environment obtains test results from water samples taken Monday.
The algae watch, imposed last week after lake superintendent Isaac Hett notified the state agency he’d seen what appeared to be an algae bloom, could be upgraded to a warning Thursday after KDHE gets tests results from Monday’s water samples.
Opponents of a proposed wind farm that would span from Florence to Aulne to north of Peabody have hired two lawyers in an effort to stop potential development.
Both lawyers were present to observe Monday’s county commission meeting, but neither Newton lawyer Jim Gillmore nor Overland Park lawyer Robert Titus spoke during the meeting.
Peabody Health and Rehab employees were shocked by a $2,000 water bill and said so during Peabody’s City Council meeting Monday.
The company uses 78,736 gallons of water a month, with 41 residents, but received a bill for mid-February to mid-March listing 300,000 gallons.
Marion’s mail delivery disruptions are spreading to other cities.
Florence’s post office also falls under the jurisdiction of Marion’s postmaster and Florence residents along 5th St. have received notice that they are expected to use neighborhood boxes, with several residents’ boxes attached in one structure. Most residents on 3rd and 4th Sts. already have them installed.
Marion County resident Jayce Hett, has a passion for rebuilding that takes him from project to project.
“As soon as I drive them one time, I’m done,” he said.
People who attended Monday’s Kiwanis Honor banquet for high school students were entertained by forensics presentations from both students and audience members.
In one skit, a movie was being “filmed” with a plotline of someone tasting a cookie at a friend’s house and immediately falling dead on the floor from poisoning.
The American Red Cross has several upcoming blood drives scheduled in Marion County these next few weeks.
Places and dates include:
The region’s oldest flour mill will operate this weekend in Lindsborg.
Old Mill Museum will hold Millfest, May 4 and 5, in celebration of the 100-year-old mill.
Services for Wanda Daniel, who died Jan. 23, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion.
Sherman Kelsey, 72, Wellington, died April 23 in Wichita. Services were Friday in Wellington.
Sherman was born to Harvey “Ben” and Erma Agnes Kelsey on Jan. 7, 1947, in Mare Island, California, and grew up in Marion.
Former Hillsboro resident Dorothea Kliewer, 90, died April 24 in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Services were Saturday in Weatherford.
Dorothea was born June 20, 1928, in Hillsboro, to David and Susie Kasper. She attended school at Hillsboro and Tabor College.
Phyllis Litke, 88, died Thursday at Bethesda Home in Goessel. Service will be 10:30 a.m. May 7 at Ebenfeld M.B. Church, rural Hillsboro.
She was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Hillsboro to Jacob B. and Agnes Wiens. She married Virgil Litke June 15, 1948, at Ebenfeld M.B. Church.
Lyle Leland Lucas Jr., 71, died Jan. 28 at Newton Medical Center. Services will be held later.
Lyle was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Marion, to Lyle and Maedean Lucas.
IN MEMORIAM: Dorothy Albrecht
IN MEMORIAM: Ed Davies
IN MEMORIAM: Gemma Davies
IN MEMORIAM: Evelyn Obermeyer
Burns resident Sonda Bruce says starting a local farmers market is about creating a resource where she can get fresh fruits and vegetables without compromising her poor health.
“I wanted as much chemical-free, locally-grown produce as possible,” she said.
Rain is typically a farmer’s blessing, but last fall’s rains wreaked some havoc on this year’s wheat crop.
County extension agent Ricky Roberts said heavy fall rains made it hard to get into fields to plant wheat and get wheat seeds to wash out of the ground.
Forget a souped up DeLorean and flux capacitor. You need only the comfort of your couch to take a trip back through time.
Streaming services that rapidly are replacing cable, satellite, and theaters provide ample opportunity to binge on classics like “What’s My Line,” “To Tell the Truth,” and “I’ve Got a Secret.”
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Political agendas,
Citizens of Marion County, beware