HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank director Cathy Henderson helps Peabody resident Bobbie Vanhorn collect food for Vanhorn's family.
Ellie Just of rural Marion holds a photograph she took of heads of wheat and wheat kernels in her grandfather Rod Suderman's hand. It earned purple ribbons at the county and state fair and was selected to appear in the 2018-19 Kansas 4-H calendar.
Mike Ehrlich, 59, stands with a bunch of hardwood trees he planted along a stretch of Clear Creek that winds through his property north of Marion. Plastic pipes protect the seedlings from weather and deer.
Melting snow between two precipitation events produces icicles on a house in rural Lincolnville. A 3-4 inch snow fell Wednesday. Another smaller snow fell Saturday night.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing