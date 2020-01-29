HEADLINES

  • County puts temporary stop to recycling efforts

    The county is ceasing recycling for now because the places to take recyclable materials charge too much money or refuse the materials. County commissioners voted Monday that as of Feb. 10, recycling bins will be removed and recyclables will be taken to the landfill at El Dorado instead of a recycling center at Fort Riley.

  • Former teacher charged with violating a restraining order

    A former Peabody-Burns teacher convicted a year and a half ago of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child was charged Monday with violation of a restraining order and criminal trespass. County attorney Joel Ensey said the Dec. 11 incident from which charges against Christopher R. Young, 47, Peabody, arose took place in Peabody, but the victim was not one of the victims of the earlier offenses.

  • City could see valve shut-off in March

    Peabody’s water valves are sticking, which might require several valves being shut off in March to address the problem, public works superintendant Lucas Larsen said at Monday’s city council meeting. “We either shut that half of town off again and replace it, or do a quick fix for now to get it filled in,” he said.

  • High School student's tree mapping project valuable for reservoir staff

    Engineers at Marion Reservoir have an accurate picture of the damage this past summer’s record flooding inflicted on more than 200 trees at Marion Reservoir thanks to the determination of a high school student. Ava Weisbeck, 18, a fan of science and the outdoors, asked to shadow assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy as a part of a Career Connections class at Hillsboro High School.

  • Cleaning away coughs and colds

    Hannah Bourbon of Peabody is always looking for ways to help people in her community. She was a big supporter of the Angel Tree. Her latest endeavor was to organize the washing of coats and jackets for school children at no charge.

OTHER NEWS

  • FFA member gets grant for dog-training business

    Caleb Laney of Peabody-Burns High has received a $500 grant from the National FFA Foundation to develop his student agricultural experience. He was one of 20 Kansas FFA members to receive the grant.

  • County likely to build Hillsboro ambulance station

    A planned new ambulance station in Hillsboro is likely to be built much earlier than the five-year target set by the city of Hillsboro. County commissioners decided they weren’t interested in waiting for Hillsboro’s offer to build, in five years after Hillsboro has paid off bonds, a public safety center that would include housing for two ambulances and sleeping rooms for on-duty emergency medical services personnel.

  • Real ID sometimes a real hassle

    Changes in federal and state laws are forcing a Goessel woman to change her legal name to renew her driver’s license. Joyce Pankratz filed a petition in district court to change her middle name. The problem is that her birth certificate shows an incorrect spelling of her middle name.

  • Commission takes first step toward extension district

    County commissioners Monday set the wheels in motion for Marion and Dickinson Counties to begin forming an extension district when they approved a resolution of intention to merge the two districts into one district. Extension agent Ricky Roberts and Chris Onstad of the Kansas State University’s Northeast Regional Office talked to commissioners about the benefits of banding with Dickinson County and the steps that must be gone through in order to forge a district.

  • New playground equipment in store at county lake

    New playground equipment will be installed at Marion County Park and Lake this spring. Park and Lake director Isaac Hett said Marion Advancement Campaign raised $8,000 to buy a climber, swings, a swing bench, and a 5-foot slide for a new playground.

  • Owner of beloved cafe remembered

    Dee Alvarez’s family said they hope the restaurant their mother and father began in 1970 will continue in the future. Dee Alvarez, who opened Al’s Café in Lost Springs with her husband, Manuel, in 1970, died Saturday at Herington Municipal Hospital after tripping over a rubber mat and falling at the café.

AUTO

  • Recycled oil keeps auto repair shop warm

    A mechanic who does frequent oil changes can collect a lot of used motor oil. Dave Leith of Leith Service in Marion recycles the oil to heat his business.

  • Mind speed on slick streets to stay safe

    Slick, icy, and snow-packed roads contributed to a seasonal increase in accidents in Marion County. Kansas Department of Transportation engineer Joe Palic said KDOT crews in the county have been working to stay on top of highways and keep roads safely drivable during bad weather.

DEATHS

  • Betty Manka

    Services for Peabody resident Betty Darlene Manka, 74, who died Jan. 18, were Saturday. Burial will be at a later date in Peabody Cemetery. Born Nov. 26, 1945, to Frederick and Blanche Scott McAlister in Burlington, she lived there and in Lebo most of her life.

  • Dee Alvarez

    Funeral services for Delora “Dee” Alvarez, 79, who died Saturday at Herington Municipal Hospital, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Pilsen. She was owner and manager of Al’s Café in Lost Springs.

  • Lorraine Grimm

    Graveside services for Lorraine Jeanette Grimm, who died Jan. 17 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Victoria Box

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Taking a MAD look at PILOTs and other loopholes

    Loopholes aren’t just for billionaires anymore. They’re also a mainstay of local government and a key reason why Big Government, even at the local level, pads its payroll with so many employees whose main jobs, like the jobs of billionaires’ minions, are to find loopholes. Years ago, I used to make fun of the rural Wisconsin community in which I lived. My township, which surrounded a small incorporated village, decided to incorporate in its own right and create both a police force and a municipal court.

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

PEOPLE

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Peabody-Burns boys 4th at tourney

    Despite opening last week with a promising win, Peabody-Burns boys fell in their final two games at Centre’s Cougar Classic, cementing a fourth-place finish. The Warriors lost 55-22 to Centre on Saturday, and coach Bob Kyle said the game came down to execution.

  • Developmental screening available

    Developmental screening is available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 in Peabody for children up to 5 years old. The process usually takes at least an hour to complete and includes testing of cognitive, motor, speech, vision, hearing, social and emotional development.

  • County spelling bee will be Feb. 5

    The county spelling bee will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the main gymnasium at Centre schools. The public is invited to attend. Participants from Centre are Judah Richard and Spencer Hancock of Centre Elementary School; Olivia Carlson and Kaitlyn Bina of Centre Junior High School.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2020 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

 

X

BACK TO TOP