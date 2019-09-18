HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



From left, Sara Dawson and Michelle Hartnagel take time Monday to weed and clean around the "Welcome to Florence" sign located at the corner of highway 77 and 5th Street. The sign was donated to the City of Florence by Ronald and Kathleen Ludwig in 2002. Ed and Kevin Robinson erected the sign. From left, Sara Dawson and Michelle Hartnagel take time Monday to weed and clean around the "Welcome to Florence" sign located at the corner of highway 77 and 5th Street. The sign was donated to the City of Florence by Ronald and Kathleen Ludwig in 2002. Ed and Kevin Robinson erected the sign.



The cemetery at Marion County's Poor farm on Old Mill Rd. is overgrown. The county has decided to take responsibility for mowing the graveyard. The cemetery at Marion County's Poor farm on Old Mill Rd. is overgrown. The county has decided to take responsibility for mowing the graveyard.



Ed Robinson, center-right, and members of the Florence PRIDE committee award a check for $800 to Ed Spencer, center-left, and the Christian Church in Florence. The money will help cover costs for community youth group and Bible school. Ed Robinson, center-right, and members of the Florence PRIDE committee award a check for $800 to Ed Spencer, center-left, and the Christian Church in Florence. The money will help cover costs for community youth group and Bible school.