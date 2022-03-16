HEADLINES

  • Man accidentally sets self on fire, dies

    A Marion man who accidentally caught himself on fire while operating a welder Tuesday died at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital, Wichita, from serious burns. Neighbor Jerry Dieter, who lives on the next block, heard Max Ewert calling for help and found him lying about six feet away from a welder set up next to his garage.

  • Gun-waving pedestrian subdued

    An intoxicated, emotionally disturbed man waving a handgun while staggering through traffic at 6:24 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. Ash St. in Hillsboro was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy subdued him with an electroshock weapon. Suspect Zachary M. Burwell, 24, Salina, was thought to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time, according to an offense report filed by Hillsboro police officer David Funk.

  • Police mum on bar patron wielding knife

    Marion police aren’t offering details about a call last week in which a patron at Taco’s Food Truck at That One Place, 1018 E. Main St., was reported to be “making horrible threats and wielding a knife.” No arrests were made, and no offense reports were released.

  • No charges in death of 1-year-old

    No charges will be filed after a Ramona man, previously accused of child endangerment and drunken driving, drove over and killed his 1-year-old daughter. County attorney Joel Ensey announced his decision after the newspaper obtained a copy of an accident that had been withheld by the sheriff’s department in January.

  • Wandering child taken into custody

    A toddler who wandered away from his Marion home March 9 for the third time in a month and a half was turned over to state authorities. Marion police are declining to talk about the case.

  • Jagged gravel a deflating experience

    A Lincolnville man who bladed sharp rocks off a road near his property and into a windrow might face a bill for doing so. Mike Beneke already has had two flat tires — one on a truck and one on a trailer — from driving on the large, pointy gravel, he said.

OTHER NEWS

  • Planning meeting ends in argument

    An argument prompted by split votes to approve a conditional use permit and rezoning for a Family Dollar store broke out after Thursday’s meeting of Marion’s planning and zoning commission. Commission member Darvin Markley, his face darkened, confronted planning and zoning administrator Margo Yates.

  • Water plant needs help, state says

    A letter from Kansas Rural Water Association says Marion’s water treatment and disinfection system needed extensive work. Marion’s plant was built in 1963 and 1964.

  • Man injured in fall from tree

    A 65-year-old man fell from a ladder Sunday in Lehigh and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by a quick-witted passerby who spotted him unconscious on the ground. The victim, whom emergency medical services director Travis Parmley would not identify, apparently was trimming a tree when he fell. Parmley said a saw, a ladder, and tree cuttings were on the ground beneath the tree.

  • Dangerous flu found in chickens

    A dangerous form of flu has been detected in a backyard flock of chickens roughly 100 miles away in Franklin County. The site has been quarantined, and the mixed-species flock will be destroyed. However, officials are urging all chicken owners, even those with just backyard flocks, to review biological security.

  • Hillsboro to host Bike Across Kansas

    When Bike Across Kansas makes an overnight stop June 16 at Hillsboro, riders will stay in Hillsboro High School’s gymnasium. Bike Across Kansas has requested permission to have a beer garden with entertainment at Schaeffler House the evening bikers will be at Hillsboro.

  • Plans for pond presented

    A city-owned Hillsboro pond where an employee drowned in late August when his riding mower turned over and pinned him under water could be renamed in his honor, improved for safety, and turned into a fishing attraction. Hillsboro High School students Blake Bernhardt, Charlie Peters, and Nate Hein met with council members March 9 to present their ideas to make the pond safer and more attractive to anglers. The three are students in Darrel Knoll’s government class.

  • Brunner tabbed for dyslexia team

    Melissa Brunner of rural Lost Springs, director of student learning with Herington schools, has been appointed to the Kansas Board of Education career standards and assessment services team as a leader and consultant for dyslexia. She has worked as a speech language pathologist in Salina and Junction City.

  • Astronaut from Peabody to speak

    Astronaut Tyler “Nick” Hague, who lived in Peabody from 1982 to 1989 when his father was principal at Peabody-Burns High School, will speak April 5 at Hutchinson Community College’s Dillon Lecture Series. Hague is a son of Don and Beverly Hague and grandson of Willard and Earlene Hague of Florence.

  • Rescue items, wind farm securities discussed

    New rescue equipment and guarantees about wind farm construction dominated county commissioners’ time Monday. Goessel fire chief Matt Voth demonstrated new rescue equipment purchased with county and department funds.

  • MKC expands coverage

    An approved merger with Progressive Ag Cooperative will expand Mid-Kansas Cooperative’s coverage to 71 locations, with nearly 600 employees. The merger will be official May 16. Progressive Ag has six full-time sites and seven other seasonal grain elevators in Sumner and Harper counties in south-central Kansas.

DEATHS

  • Mary Ramsey

    Services for certified nursing assistant Mary Ramsey, 77, Eastshore, who died March 9 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita from injuries suffered in a March 2 car accident, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Strassburg Baptist Church, rural Marion. Arlie Overton will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

    Kathryn Armstrong

    John Glover

    Hiro Takahashi

  • COVID aftereffects appearing

    Because COVID-19 is a new virus, long-term effects of infection are largely a mystery. “Part of the problem with calling what is long term and what isn’t is that information is kind of wishy-washy,” county health consultant Don Hodson said. “Nobody’s pinned down a good definition. Some doctors are saying any conditions a month after COVID, like chronic fatigue or being out of breath, are long-term, but that happens with quite a few viruses.”

  • Activity groups emerge from hibernation

    Erratic weather hasn’t stopped health coaches Ginger Becker and Joni Enns from walking with a group once a month. Starting in January, they decided to walk or jog a lap around Marion County Lake on the first Saturday of each month. Others joined the pair.

  • Program encourages walking

    An eight-week walking challenge promoted by K-State Extension Service will begin March 27 and end May 21. Participants can join as individuals or as a team of at least four members. Team captains are being asked to contact the local extension office to register their teams.

  • Cardiac rehab good for heart

    A poster on Theresa Ross’s office bulletin board tells her patients “I’m not telling you it’s going to be easy. I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.” The cardiac rehab nurse at St. Luke Hospital works with patients who come to her frightened after diagnosis of a heart problem. She tries to help them improve the condition of their heart so they don’t end up in the hospital again.

  • Carpe futurum!

    Carpe diem! Seize the day! Live for the moment! It’s a mantra many of us have chosen to live by in a world increasingly focused on perception of entitlement and insistence on instant gratification. Whether it’s Vladimir Putin’s desire to move Ukraine instantly back into Greater Russia or our own penchant for fast food over nutritious nourishment, our society is built on an extension of the mindset that a new credit card is something to be maxed out as quickly as possible.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Another new normal

  • CORRECTION:

    Corrections and clarifications

  • Grandson to compete on TV

    Country singer Dan Marshall, grandson of Margie and the late Richard Schwartz of Marion, will appear on “American Idol” at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC. Marshall lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, and is the son of Ray and Peri Griffith.

  • Beast Feast is Saturday

    The annual Beast Feast sponsored by the men’s Bible study group at Aulne Church will be 5 p.m. Saturday at the church. A free dinner featuring wild game will be served. Raffle tickets at $5 each may be purchased for chances to win dozens of prizes, including shotguns, a rifle, a crossbow, fishing equipment, and hunting gear.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 135 years ago

  • Trojan boys repeat, crushing St. Mary's for 5th state title, 60-32

    There’s little Hillsboro High School boys’ basketball coach Darrel Knoll hasn’t done in 33 years at the Trojan helm. He’s won well over 500 games and bagged four state titles. He’s finished in the state’s top three a trio of times as well as finishing as runner-up twice.

  • All-league teams announced

    State champion Hillsboro and Hesston players dominated first-team selections for this season’s Trojan junior Brekyn Ratzlaff was a unanimous selection, and seniors Grayson Ratlaff and Matt Potucek also were named to the first team along with three Hesston players.

  • Bowling league results

