HEADLINES

  • State takes over Westview

    Operation of Westview Manor in Peabody was taken over Dec. 12 by Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services after the state agency petitioned the court for an immediate order putting them in charge. KDADS also filed a petition seeking to hold Westview in receivership until all issues are resolved. State law requires that petition to be heard within seven to 17 days. It is scheduled for hearing Dec. 27.

  • State has many care homes in their control

    Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services has taken receivership of 21 adult care facilities to date in 2018 — far more than a typical year. “The number of receiverships this year is attributable to bad/incompetent operators, operator insolvency, fraud and misuse of patient funds,” said Angela deRocha, KDADS director of communication.

  • Guilty as charged

    Theresa Huffman, former county economic development director, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misuse of $46,870.89 in public funds. She is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.

  • County faces backlash over administrator

    County commissioners faced a packed house at Monday’s meeting — many of them there to vent their opinions on a vote to proceed with hiring a county administrator. Former commissioner Dan Holub was among those who came to speak against last week’s split vote to move forward on seeking a county administrator despite a 2017 advisory vote in which voters gave a thumbs-down to the idea.

  • Commission unable to agree on redistricting

    County commissioners spent more than an hour and a half Monday discussing a new county redistricting proposal and proposing two additional ones, but ultimately chose none of them and set a work session for Thursday. Commissioners have given much discussion to redistricting the county since voters approved creation of a five-member commission in November. No apparent resolution has been found.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Hospital bomb threat believed not credible

    Hillsboro Community Hospital was one of at least 10 Kansas businesses to get an emailed bomb threat Thursday. The bomb threat, which included a demand for money, was sent to two hospital employees about 1:40 p.m. and the building was evacuated, Hillsboro assistant police chief Jessey Hiebert said.

  • Farmers, business associates needed

    Applicants are being sought for the next KARL Inc. class of people engaged with agriculture and rural Kansas. KARL is an intensive two-year program that includes a series of seminars throughout the United States and in Washington, District of Columbia. Members also take an international study tour.

  • Christmas story told

    Neo Century members enjoyed listening to “The Christmas Story: Two from Galilee,” presented Dec. 3 by Joyce Duke. It told the experiences and accompanying thoughts of Mary and Joseph as they worked through their lives and traveled to Bethlehem, where they experienced the miracle of Christ Jesus’ birth and visits from shepherds and kings. Karen Ehrlich, Shirley Carlson, Janice Maag, and Charlene Anderson were hostesses. Christmas refreshments were served from a decorated table.

  • Florence sets special meeting

    Florence city council will hold a special meeting Dec. 27 to review end of the year financials.

DEATH

  • Norma Birdsall

    Funeral services for Norma Nelson Birdsall, 91, who died at Cedar Point Dec. 11, was Saturday at the Flint Hills Community Church with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

  • Manuel Kuchda

    Manuel Kuchda, 87, died Dec. 12 in Durham. He was born Nov. 2, 1931, at Ft. Leavenworth to Manuel and Francis Svestka Kuchda.

  • Kathleen Ludwig

    Funeral services for Kathleen Ludwig, 86, who died at Newton Medical Center, will be 10 a.m. tomorrow at the Christian Church of Florence. She was born April 24, 1932, in Gideon, Oklahoma.

  • IM MEMORIAM:

    Joseph Sklenar

DOCKET

OPINION

  • From bad to worse

    To gerrymander or not to gerrymander, that is the question. And to date, county commissioners seem to have had no Shakespearian dilemma in resoundingly answering the question without a “not.” New plans unveiled Monday would be downright immoral if not patently illegal. One would create districts of dramatically unequal size. Two others would create districts that are not geographically contiguous, isolating portions of both Marion and Hillsboro from the rest of the districts that would include them.

  • A dilly-dilly of a deal

    If you’ve never dragged yourself up the courthouse steps, plopped your rear onto an uncomfortably cold metal folding chair, and witnessed for hours on end our county commissioners in their full glory, you’ve missed a fine bit of drama. Think of a scene from Medieval times when a king holds court for a steady progression of peons seeking audiences with His Majesty — except in our case not one but three monarchs, soon to be five, are sitting on their thrones, ready to issue after interminably long discussion thumbs up, thumbs down, or a shouted “Dilly! Dilly!” to each request.

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    A Response

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

PEOPLE

  • Recovering addict seeks to help others

    Kendra Henry of Hillsboro knows what it’s like to lose everything to drug addiction and depression, and get it back again. Now she wants to share her story with others to keep them from going through the same hell.

  • New board members to be installed

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will have their December meeting 9:30 a.m. Friday at Marion Senior Center. Newly-elected board members Jan Frantz, Barbara Craney, Judy Mellott, and Pat Henderson will be installed. Marion seniors will serve lunch. Reservations must be made by today by calling (620) 382-2942 or (620) 382-3580. Transportation requests must be made by Thursday. Barbara Smith reported at the November meeting that the silver-haired legislature approved eight resolutions, including raising rates for Kansas liability on vehicles, paying low-income grandparents to keep children, and working on how to better inform grandparents when there is a hearing for grandchildren in a custody or abuse situation.

  • Ramona man gets bum steer

    There are no second chances when competing in the National Finals Rodeo. In his first trip to the nationals Dec. 6 through 16 in Las Vegas, Tanner Brunner of Ramona threw nine steers in 95.5 seconds.

  • Card shower requested

    The family of Cleta Richmond requests a card shower for her 90th birthday Dec. 27. Cards can be sent to her at Peabody Health and Rehab, 407 Locust St., Peabody, KS 66866.

  • Surprise party set

    A surprise 85th birthday party for Shirley Hamm is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 23 at Durham Baptist Church. The family invites friends and loved ones to help her celebrate. If unable to attend, cards can be sent to 725 Abilene Ave., Durham, KS 67438.

  • Riggs have new grandson

    Jesse and Bristen Riggs of Belton, Missouri, are parents of a boy, Shepherd Orion Riggs, born Nov. 20 at Shawnee Mission Birth Center in Merriam. He weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 21½ inches long. He has a 2-year-old brother, Ezekiel.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Residents have Christmas meal

SCHOOL

  • Peabody-Burns suffers pair of defeats to Goessel

    It was another tough week for Peabody-Burns basketball, as the boys and girls both lost to the neighboring Goessel Bluebirds. The girls continued to inch closer toward their first win of the season, managing to hold the Bluebirds at 0-0 through the first four minutes.

  • Savings spurs changing out of lights

    Savings from installing LED lights in the Peabody-Burns west gym has led to a decision to replace the east gyms’ lights as well. At the USD 398 school board meeting Monday, members approved installing LED lighting to capture energy savings found with last years’ change over.

MORE…

