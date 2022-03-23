HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
All of the pieces in this quilt on display at Marion City Library were hand stitched together by Vickie Schroeder of Tallgrass Longarm Quilting. The display will continue through March 30.
Jeff Soyez was sworn in as sheriff Monday afternoon. After the swearing in, each deputy and undersheriff Larry Starkey were sworn in as well.
Davis holds a peppernut maker he created from plastic pipe using a caulking gun. The hobby has become a profitable business.
Kaitlyn Krispense plants seedlings into individual pots at Serenity Gardens. "It seems like I'll never get done planting," she said.
