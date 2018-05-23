HEADLINES

  • Tempers flare at county commission

    Tempers flared yet again Monday over “inappropriate” economic development meetings that pointedly excluded one of three county commissioners. The meetings, to which commissioner Dianne Novak was not invited, were arranged by economic development corporation treasurer Mike Beneke, who is seeking to unseat her.

  • Graduate perseveres after mother's tragic death

    High school seniors approach graduation with a myriad of questions, from where they will go to college to what career they will pursue. However, for the past five months, Peabody-Burns senior Lane Markham had a far more serious question to contend with: “What am I supposed to do without my mom?”

  • Rollover accident kills two on K-15

    Two women are dead after a one-vehicle roll-over accident that occurred at approximately 2:46 p.m. Tuesday on K-15 three miles north of Goessel. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Rhonda Hannon, 43, Newton, and Christina Miller, 45, Canton, were traveling northbound on K-15 when the 1996 Chevrolet 1500 truck they were in went off the roadway. The driver of the vehicle over-corrected causing the vehicle to roll.

  • Economic group picks reluctant chairman

    The countywide economic development corporation appointed a new board chairman Tuesday, but not without confronting the renegade behavior of member Mike Beneke. When former Hillsboro economic development director Clint Seibel was asked if he would take over the chairman position from outgoing chairman Amy Doane, who has taken a job in Smith Center, he expressed reservations.

  • County to observe Memorial Day

    Burdick Burdick area services will be at 9:30 a.m. at Diamond Springs Cemetery, 10:15 a.m. at Mission Valley Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at Burdick United Methodist Church Cemetery, and 11 a.m. at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • 19th Century rock house stands straight and true

    Matt and Michelle Knepp purchased a small limestone house one mile south of Lincolnville in 2013. According to the county register of deeds office, the land on which it sits was homesteaded in 1876, about four years after Lincolnville was platted. The 80-acre tract changed hands after one year and was purchased by W. Pope, an early settler in the Lincolnville area. He sold it to Norton Pope in 1902. Though no date is available, it is probable that the Popes built the house during the late 1870s or early 1880s.

  • Lawyer asks to represent both sides

    A lawyer hired by the county commission to represent the county’s interests in a wind farm project sent an email to county commissioners asking if he could also represent potential investors in the Diamond Vista wind farm project. Pat Hughes, with Adams Jones Law Firm in Wichita, was hired to make sure the county doesn’t end up with out-of-pocket expenses years down the road when the turbines are shut off, taken down, and hauled away.

  • Holiday weekend home to long-standing tradition

    As many gear up for Memorial Day weekend celebrations, Pat Hunnell is no exception as she prepares for a another year of a tradition that spans back 20 years. Peabody High School alumni will gather Saturday on Hunnell’s front lawn to catch up with classmates as they enjoy cookies and tea.

  • Golf course owner rebuffed on ditch work

    The owner of a Goessel golf course who did a favor for the county road department found no favor among commissioners Monday when they denied his request to be paid for cleaning out his ditch. Myron Schmidt has allowed county trucks to park in the Pine Edge Golf Course parking lot on 130th Rd. east of K-15, superintendent Jesse Hamm said. A clogged ditch by the course has been on Hamm’s agenda, he said, but it hadn’t been touched.

AUTO

  • Mustang gives 54 years of driving pleasure

    Max Ewert and his wife, Gerri, had to contemplate whether they could afford an extra $6 per month on the payment when they bought their 1964 Ford Mustang in Newton. Their choices of transmission, V-8 engine, and 289 four-barrel carburetor increased the car’s price, and even though the car cost $2,943.80 to buy in 1964, that’s the equivalent of $23,644.51in 2018.

  • Auto mechanic takes pride in appearance

    Auto mechanics are known for getting their hands dirty and greasy, but Kevin Krch of rural Lincolnville likes to keep the work environment neat and organized, and he likes to spend time outside, according to his wife, Kelly. The landscaping at their automotive business is proof of that, with a square, two-acre rock yard surrounded by grass kept green by an underground sprinkler system.

DEATHS

  • Roxanne Balcacer

    Services for Roxanne (Zerger) Balcacer, 69, who died Friday in Richmond, Missouri, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Marion Presbyterian Church. Daughter of Reuben and Eleanor (Voth) Zerger, she was a former Marion resident and a 1967 Marion High School graduate.

  • Bradley Carlson

    Services for lifelong Marion resident Bradley A. Carlson, 55, who died Tuesday at his home, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion, with burial following at Marion Cemetery. Visitation is today from 1 to 8 p.m. at Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm St., Marion.

  • Doris Kuchar

    Services for Doris Joan Kuchar, 80, who died May 13 at Marion Assisted Living, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hebron Lutheran Church, Burdick, with burial following in the church cemetery. Born May 9, 1938, to Fred and Florence (McCreath) Hedstrom in Herington, she grew up on a farm east of Lincolnville and attended Bethel Grade School. She graduated from Lincolnville Rural High School in 1956, and attended Bethel College.

  • Gerald Shirley

    Services for Marion native Gerald Carter Shirley, 76, of Marshfield, Missouri, who died May 12, will be at 1 p.m. June 3 at Foundation Church of Marshfield. Born Nov. 1, 1941, to Mary Logan Stokes and Silas Weidenbener in Marion, he married Bunita Shirley of Sacramento, California, on Nov. 18, 1988.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Merle Bruner

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Terry Dover

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Rocky and rudderless

    I’ll freely admit that I never tire of the chuckles I get when county commissioners start discussing something, anything. Following where it goes is often like trying to win a Whack-A-Mole game while juggling five china plates. Monday’s discussion about whether to reimburse Myron Schmidt a whopping $375 for cleaning out a ditch was rather straightforward by comparison. Schmidt asked, and commissioners turned him down because — get ready for this — it’s policy that people get permission before doing anything about their roads and ditches.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A spiritual experience

PEOPLE

  • Cards requested for Knaussman 90th birthday

    The family of Jean Clark Knaussman of El Dorado requests a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday May 31. Born May 31, 1928, to Les and Lucille Clark in Florence, she married Howard Knaussman at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Burns. Howard died in 2009.

  • Open house will mark Cooper 90th

    Family and friends of Eva Cooper of Marion will celebrate her 90th birthday at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. June 3 in the Santa Fe Room at Marion City Library. Cooper’s birthday was Tuesday. The family requests no gifts. A mailing address for cards is 312 N. 2nd St., Marion KS 66861.

  • Senator looking for applications

    Applications from Kansans who aspire to attend a military service academy are being taken by Senator Jerry Moran through Sept. 8. Applicants must be unmarried U.S. citizens and Kansas residents between the ages of 17 and 23 with no dependents.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Freshman runner qualifies for state

    Peabody-Burns High School freshman Sarah Spencer will make an appearance Friday at the state 1A track meet at Wichita State University. Spencer placed third in the 3200-meter race with a time of 13 minutes, 47.12 seconds.

  • Friendship helps relay team race to record

    The sound of a starter pistol at the Wheat State League middle school track meet May 8 began a 4x200 meter relay that would end with a reason to celebrate for Peabody-Burns eighth grade boys. Thomas Smith, Alex Caldwell, Johnathan Glover, and Jake Partridge broke the league record with a race time of 1 minute, 51.24 seconds.

UPCOMING

  • Frequent flyer to make appearance at Peabody cruise

    Sunday Cruise enthusiasts can anticipate a worship service and music from Gerry McCaan this Memorial Day weekend. McCaan, a member of a Christian Motorcycle Association chapter out of Andover, is no stranger to the event held in Peabody every fourth Sunday of the month April through October.

  • Pop opera show slated for June 2

    What opera singers do when they “let their hair down” will be be on display for “POPera: Simply Irresistible,” a Wichita Grand Opera production to be staged at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Historic McPherson Opera House. Grand Opera resident artists will step outside opera to perform pieces from pop, classic rock, movie score, classical, and music theatre genres.

  • Classical quartet to play in Lindsborg

    Works of composers Franz Joseph Haydn and Robert Schumann will be featured in a free performance by the Dala Camerata Quartet at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery, 401 N. 1st St., Lindsborg. The group is composed of Ann Samuelson on violin, Cindy Fong on piano and violin, Diane Guillemette on viola, and Valerie Matthews on cello.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

