HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Graeme Glasier flips hamburgers and hotdogs behind Peabody Senior Center for a fundraiser June 13. Site manager LouAnne Bowlin said the center served more than 85 people. Ages varied at the event from small children to seniors. "The donations we received from this keep our building going." she said.
N.M. Patton pulls weeds in potted trees Sunday in his backyard. Patton's collection of trees has grown with his passion.
Cindy Griffitts is all smiles Friday as she watches her husband James get plenty of loving from their Irish setter Kaycee while playing with her puppies. The couple has been breeding dogs for a decade, but have started doing more after retiring.
A special corner at the Entrance to Larry and Judy Klein's backyard at 303 N. Adams St. in Hillsboro is dedicated to memories of their life on the farm. They will be opening their yard for a garden tour from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing