  • Multimedia project promotes stewardship, artistry

    When musician Susan Mayo returned from her residency at Matfield Green last year, she knew she wanted to bring something similar to Marion County. “It’s a way for me to connect with Marion County and bring something back to the area,” she said.

  • Looking back after five months

    County attorney Joel Ensey said his first five months in office have gone well. “I’ve enjoyed doing it and enjoyed working with law enforcement,” Ensey said.

  • Area bridges washed out by heavy rain

    When Patrick Combs discovered a bridge washed away by heavy rain at 280th and Vista Rds., he knew his weekend was done. He and his family had no way to leave town.

  • Piece by piece

    Stonemasons will begin to take apart a historical stone house south of Marion today to move it to an undisclosed Butler County site. The fixtures of the home at 1772 Sunflower Rd. were purchased by Joel Smith, a Newton dentist, who plans to store it on family land until he finds the perfect place to rebuild it just as it was.

  • Wheelchair athlete exceeds limitations

    For the past eight years, wheelchair sports have provided an outlet for para-athlete Wenxi Funk to push his limits. “I see a lot of people who can’t use their mobility,” he said. “That challenged me to think about how I could use my ability to make it work.”

  • Florence seeks road improvements

    Florence city council Monday took action to improve its roads. The council approved $3,178.70 purchase of an asphalt-recycling agent and other supplies for patching potholes on 5th St.

  • Revised bridge program could be boon for county

    Marion County might benefit from the reinstatement of a state program designed to reduce the number of deficient bridges on local roads. County engineer Brice Goebel told commissioners Monday that the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement program will pay $140,000 per location to build local bridges.

  • Disaster property tax relief possible

    Property owners whose homes were damaged by recent flooding might be given partial relief from property taxes if they qualify and the county commission approves. County appraiser Lisa Reeder outlined rules for the program for county commissioners Monday.

  • Daryl Fadenrecht

    Daryl Fadenrecht, 69, died July 30, 2019, at Medicalodge in Wichita. ACelebration of Life ceremony was held Saturday at First Baptist Church of Durham. He was born June 13, 1950,in Salem, Oregon, to Rev. Albert and Virginia Fadenrecht. He married Marilyn Stagner Jan. 7, 1983, in Wichita.

  • Joseph A. Makovec

    Joseph A. Makovec, 54, died Monday at his home. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Claudine Johnson

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Edmund Silhan

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Melvin Carl Koegeboehn

  • Wheat straw's prevailing baling question

    Another name for wheat straw is chaff, the stuff that’s left over after the grain has been threshed out of the head. As the straw comes out of the rear of the combine, it can be scattered over the ground with an attached spreader or it can be allowed to form a windrow for baling.

  • Oilers provide relief for cattle

    Kyle Klassen began selling cattle oilers when he needed one for his own herd. “I have firsthand knowledge that these will work and I’ve had good luck,” he said. “That puts a sense of security in their minds.”

  • Farmers get low rate on federal payments

    Marion County farmers will receive one of the lower rates of payment per acre under the new market facilitation program, according to information released by Kansas Farm Service Agency. Payments are being made to assist farmers who are hit economically because of the trade wars with China and other countries. Sign-up is open through Dec. 6.

  • Loans meant to assist farmers

    Farmers with flood damage to their operation might be able to get an emergency loan through the Farm Service Agency. Rick Bush, loan officer at the Emporia FSA office, said the agency offers emergency loans and operating loans, and there are important differences.

  • Couple celebrates 60 years

    Warren and Phyllis Slocombe of Manhattan celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday. In observance of their anniversary, the couple had two celebrations, one in Manhattan, and one in Boise, Idaho. Warren and the former Phyllis Gansel were married Aug. 1, 1959, at the United Methodist Church in Hill City.

  • 73rd Skinner reunion held

    The 73rd annual Skinner reunion was Aug. 4 at Peabody-Burns Elementary School. The reunion was for descendants of William and Margaret Skinner and James and Amanda Skinner. William and James were brothers who migrated from Iowa to Peabody and LaHarpe in 1896.

  • Old music brings new sound to Threshing Days

    Dave Anderson has brought tractors to Goessel Country Threshing Days for 20 years, but the past two years he has brought something different. In addition to their two tractors, Anderson and his wife bring a 1909 Marine Band Player that they’ve owned for five years.

  • Woman takes cancer battle 'one day at a time'

    It took a year for doctors to find a cause for Rhonda Brenzikofer’s shortness of breath. Blood tests showed she was anemic. A test by a pulmonologist showed her lungs were clear. The doctor put her on oxygen to help her get around when she went on a cruise with her family.

