An old stone house at 1772 Sunflower Rd. faces the sunset Monday in Marion County. The home will be demolished and rebuilt at a new site in Butler County.



Wenxi Funk pushes his racing wheelchair the final meters to finish Hillsboro's Heart and Sole 5K in October. Wenxi has been competing in wheelchair sports for eight years, including multiple trips to junior nationals for para-athletes.



An originally designed, handmade quilt has been donated by Marie Kessler of Hillsboro for Marion County Relay for Life. A silent auction for the quilt will be held during the 25th annual event Aug. 24 at Marion Sports and Aquatic Center.