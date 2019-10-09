HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Coach David Pickens instructs the Warriors during a break in Friday night's homecoming football game.
A Peabody-Burns player runs on the rain-slippery field Friday night pursued by Canton-Galva Eagles players. The Eagles defeated the Warriors 56-0 during Peabody's homecoming.
Competitors warm up for the 10th annual cornhole tournament Saturday during Marion County Lake's annual chili cook off.
Peabody-Burns varsity cheerleaders rally the crowd Friday night during the Warriors' homecoming game.
