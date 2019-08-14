HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Sunflowers bloom in the 90-degree heat Monday at Marion County Lake. The heat is on the rest of this week as temperatures rise into the 90s on Friday and Saturday, but a chance of thunderstorms is on horizon both days at night falls.



The barn of Eldon and LaVonne Wiens sits reduced to ashes and charred metal after being struck by lightning last week.



Joe and Kathy Klassen of Herbert, Saskatchewan, traveled 1,375 miles on motorcycles to meet with Loewen family members at the Pioneer Adobe House in Hillsboro. Joe is a great-grandson of Peter and Anna Loewen.