HEADLINES

OTHER NEWS

  • County may help pay for Burns broadband

    A plan to bring broadband Internet to Burns received more than just a letter of support Tuesday from county commissioners. They also will review county finances to see whether they can provide money to help Burns with its share of the project cost.

  • New time, new trail? Marion schedules meetings, endorses studying railroad trail

    Marion City Council meetings will change from 4:30 p.m. every other Monday to 5 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month after council members approved an ordinance Tuesday making that change. At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Mike Powers told council members he had received an email from a private attorney in McPherson looking to obtain a grant to develop a hiking and biking trail in Marion.

  • Bank begins new suit over Herington Hospital's assets

    Emprise Bank has filed a second suit against companies that might have an interest in property owned by Herington Hospital and its clinics in Hillsboro and Junction City. Those properties were awarded to the bank in its initial suit. A hearing in the original suit is set for Feb. 27.

DEATHS

  • John Metsch

    Graveside services with full military honors were conducted last month at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Fort Riley, for Peabody native John Rodney Metsch, 90, of Ogden, who died Dec. 27. He was born Oct. 30, 1933, to John T. and Ethel Metsch and graduated in 1951 from Peabody High School.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Gary Soyez

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Getting up from the floor of the Kansas House

    This has been a week of change for your friendly neighborhood editor. And it’s not just because my new kitten has figured out how to stop annoying ringing by knocking old-style wired telephone handsets off their cradles. I never would have thought I would turn down an invitation to be recognized on the floor of the state legislature. That’s particularly true when the legislation I was to be supporting would be reaffirming rights of free expression.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Ducks sprung; spring in sight

  • GUEST COLUMN:

    Raid is just one challenge facing news media

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Correction

PEOPLE

  • Migration changed Mennonites

    Mennonites thought of themselves as a community “passing through” the world in their journey from the Netherlands to Poland, then to the part of Russia now known as Ukraine. But they began to think of themselves as a community that was part of the world when they immigrated to Kansas starting in 1874.

  • Military chapel a national historic site

    The former Herington Army Airfield Chapel is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Anouncement was made by the Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Society.

  • Housing grant to benefit residents with mental illness

    Prairie View has received a $66,432 grant from Kansas Housing Resources Corp. to help people with severe mental illness afford safe and decent housing. The grant is available through a federal program and is designed for people with below-median incomes, have severe and persistent mental illness and live in Harvey, Marion, or McPherson counties.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 145 years ago

SENIOR LIVING

  • Man who died twice lives to tell about it

    Many times, a life-or-death crisis causes people to reach out to God and establish a personal relationship with Him. That was the case with Terry Holt. The 70-year-old retired Marion Reservoir manager had a history of health problems but nothing like he experienced June 15, 2018, and in the days that followed.

  • Ordeal leads to photo book

    The day Terry Holt was diagnosed with pancreatitis, he and his wife, Ann, were planning a photo show at Gallery 101 in Marion. The show was to feature Terry’s collection of black-and-white photos capturing the majesty of waterfalls, mountains, clouds, oceans, and flowers in New Zealand, Costa Rica, and the United States.

SPORTS

  • Hillsboro likely a top seed

    Hillsboro The Trojans, now ranked second in the state in Class 2A, kept their winning streak alive, beating Pratt 40-25 at home Thursday and then Lyons 55-16 on the road Friday.

  • Goessel girls set 3-point record

    Goessel’s girls set a team record scoring 12 three-pointers in last week’s game against Wichita Classical School. None was more important than Cheyenne Sawyer’s clutch shot with 11 seconds to go to send the game into overtime.

  • Marion to be site of sub-state

    Marion will be host for a Class 2A sub-state basketball tournament culminating March 2. Seeding of schools for the competition, which will include both Marion and Hillsboro, has not yet been released.

  • Marion, Hillsboro each send 2 to state

    Marion Warrior wrestlers Gavin Regier and Brian Nguyen will be heading to state competition this week in Salina.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2024 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP