The north side is all that remains of the residence of Elmer Delk, on Limestone Rd. near 110th Rd. The house burned to the ground early Sunday morning, despite response from Peabody, Hillsboro, and Goessel firefighters. No one from the family was at home during the fire.



Pat Pelstring, president and CEO of Wayzata, Minnesota-based wind farm company NRS, spoke to a packed house at Marion Community Center, 203 3rd St., during Monday's county commission meeting.



Peabody mayor Tom Spencer, left, hands former mayor Larry Larson an appreciation plaque for his long service with Peabody city council.