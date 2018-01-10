HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Denny Kruger and his son Derek were among a dozen ice fishermen testing their luck at Marion Reseroir ahead of melting this week.



Paige Carr, 2010 graduate of Peabody-Burns High school is the newest reporter to join Marion County Record, Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin.



Caleb VanCuren stares down a Rural Vista player Friday during a 51-42 Peabody-Burns home loss. The Heat girls scored a 59-18 win over the Lady Warriors. Herington came to town Tuesday and dealt Peabody-Burns another double blow, with the boys losing 63-45 and the girls falling in a more competitive game 39-21.