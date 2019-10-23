HEADLINES

  • Novak accuses wind farm of violating road agreement

    Commissioner Dianne Novak claims she has proof that Enel Green Power is violating its road use contract with the county. Enel is the company building Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern portion of the county.

  • Attorney general launches Florence Council inquiry

    Kansas Attorney General’s office is looking into a possible violation of the state’s open meetings laws by Florence City Council. A complaint was filed with the attorney general’s office, which alleged possible KOMA violations for council business discussed outside an open meeting and for the recent resignation of former city clerk Janet Robinson.

  • Agriculture industry's leaders call Marion County their home

    John Stika, CEO of Certified Angus Beef, may be 11 years younger than Gary Fike, but he hired Fike in 2004 to work as a feedlot specialist from an office in Manhattan. The two men grew up eight miles apart, Stika seven miles south and Fike one mile west of Ramona.

  • Transfer station director retires after 32 1/2 years with county

    Bud Druse, the county noxious weed, household hazardous waste, transfer station, and recycling director, will retire Nov. 20 after a total of 32½ years with the county. Druse has worked for the county twice. He spent 22½ years in the road and bridge department, from 1973 to 1995. He returned to work for the county in 2010, starting in the road and bridge department before being promoted to director of the transfer station in 2015.

  • Genocide survivor shares hard lessons of forgiveness, love

    Alex Nsengimana told a rapt audience Saturday that a simple gift helped him begin to heal from unspeakable tragedy. The Boone, North Carolina, man’s family was murdered during a 1994 genocide of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda when he was 6.

  • Man found after 9 1/2-hour search

    After a 9½-hour searching, 71-year-old Terry Steiner was found Tuesday morning with no need for immediate medical attention after his truck became stuck in rough county road along Old Mill Rd. between 260th and 270th Rds. Terry went for a drive Monday afternoon and was supposed to be back by 7 p.m. but never returned to his home near 290th and Sunflower Rds., according to Marion County Sheriff reports.

  • City Council shocked by bill for uniforms

    A $913 bill from UniFirst for uniform and rug rentals had Florence’s city council smarting with sticker shock Monday’s evening. “This is getting crazy,” councilman Trayce Warner said. “How do we owe the uniform guy $900?”

  • Florence library sets haunted house event

    Florence library will have a haunted house from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. The community event is free and open to all ages.

  • Webster's Auto maintains familial ties

    Webster’s Auto owner Barry Allen is humbled by the trust he has earned during his 40 years as a mechanic. It’s one of the most important lessons Allen says he learned from his grandfather who started Webster’s Auto in 1953.

  • Farm trucks have rules, too

    County roads these days are heavily traveled by farm tractor-trailers and smaller trucks that go back and forth between grain elevators and fields. For safety’s sake, it is important to keep trucks in good working order. Trucks designated for farm use do not require inspection, but owners are still liable if an accident occurs that involves faulty brakes, lights, or tires. All parts have to be working.

  • Robert Mowat

    Services for Robert David Mowat, 80, who died Oct. 16 at Herington Municipal Hospital, were Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Herington. He was born Feb. 14, 1939, at Herington, the son of Alex “Scottie” and Cecile (Piggott) Mowat.

  • Annual reunion held by Collett descendants

    Descendants of Fred and Edith Collett gathered for their 61st annual reunion Oct. 13 at Marion County Lake Hall. Those attending included Howard Collett, first child of Henry and Ethel Collett, and Leon Hayen, first child of Walter and Dorothy Collett Hayen. Henry Collett and Dorothy Hayen were children of Fred and Edith Collett.

  • County 4-H sets meeting

    The annual meeting of the Marion County 4-H Endowment Fund will be 5 p.m. Nov. 3 in the basement of the Marion Community Center. Treasurer and president’s reports will be given. The public is welcome to attend the endowment fund meeting. The 4-H Achievement Banquet for all county members will follow at 6 p.m.

  • Peabody museum tour planned

    A tour of the newly remodeled Peabody Historical Museum, 106 E. Division St., will be Nov. 2. The tour will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Morgan House with a brief presentation on the remodeling and future plans for the museum complex.

  • Retired Goessel teacher to speak about county trails

    Retired Goessel art teacher Brian Stucky will present “Pioneer and Indian Trails of Marion County” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Frederic Remington High School. His speech will be in conjunction with the Fredrick Remington Historical Society meeting, and will include information about a cattle trail he discovered east of Potwin.

  • Disability organization to hold regular meeting

    The board of directors of Harvey-Marion County’s Disability Organization will have its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the meeting room at the Harvey-Marion County Disability Organization Office, 500 North Main Street, Ste. No. 204, Newton. A public forum will be at the beginning of the meeting.

