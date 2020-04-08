HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Joe Zinn works the levers on his drill to start digging a well. The Lost Springs resident has been in the business 50 years.
Madalyn Parmley puts a new book in her family's little free library last week in Marion.
A hay bale gets in the quarantine spirit, sporting a medical mask over the weekend on US-77 near 230th Rd.
Collin Hunter, middle, and sister Kaylee decorate Easter bunny bags with grandmother Linda Lovelady on Monday at her home in Marion. The bags were filled with pre-wrapped chocolate and Easter eggs, the delivered to Marion Assisted Living for residents.
