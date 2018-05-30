HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Veteran Jim Pohlman, pastor for Peabody's Memorial Day services at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, salutes the American flag as it is raised by Boy Scout Jasper Talkington and Girl Scout Madelynn Hutchison. Boy and Girl Scout troops provided a color guard along with an honor guard composed of veterans, and music from Peabody-Burns Junior/Senior High School band.



After the Florence gym floor was flooded by more than an inch of water from a kitchen sink leak, it wasn't hard Friday to find a place to insert a blower underneath the ruined maple floor to try to dry it out.



Vacation Bible school volunteer Mary Olsen shares a moment during snack time Friday at Peabody United Methodist Church basement with Matthew Collins, 6. "Big Heart Farms" was the theme. Activities included crafts, music, and Bible lessons. Kids had a chance to show off what they learned Friday evening at a concert for families.