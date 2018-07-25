HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Vintage cars and motorcycles, classic or hot rods, gather at this week's Peabody Sunday cruise. This 1934 Ford two-door sedan belongs to 56 Classic Cruisers car club member Roger Kaiser.
Goessel Goal Getters 4-H member Athena Funk, 8, soars's high on her horse, Drifter, while waiting her turn Sunday at Marion County Fair horse show.
Aaron Yoder, right and his twin brother, Daniel, both broke world records in the retro-running 400-meter dash at World Championships in Bologna, Italy in July.
Peabody Achievers 4-H member Elias Winter ran obstacles with his Australian shepard, Riley, July 21st at Marion County Fair.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing