HEADLINES

  • Peabody water rates to increase

    Peabody residents will see an increase in water rates effective Jan. 1, 2019, after Peabody city council members voted Monday to increase them. Treasurer Liz Harder told the council that the state will be raising water rates for the city starting the first of the year.

  • One blood test can save a life, Marion man says

    One day, one year ago, changed Roger Hannaford’s life – and no doubt extended it. Hannaford went, for the first time, to the Marion County Health Fair — mainly for something to do. He checked out the booths and then decided to have his blood tested, just to see how healthy he was.

  • Firefighting task force pushing forward

    Marion County’s firefighting task force is a budding program, but it is quickly gaining traction. There are four county departments involved, but more have shown interest. According to Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser, almost all departments in the county plan to pledge manpower or trucks.

  • County transfers ownership of Bowron building

    Commissioners unanimously approved transferring the Bowron Building to the Marion Advancement Campaign Monday. The building needs a new roof and other repairs, but Marion economic development director Randy Collett hopes to have them done within six months.

  • Young firefighter following family tradition

    Mady Foth, a sophomore at Peabody-Burns High School, is a firefighter-in-training, following in the footsteps of her grandpa, Jerry Foth, and uncle Travis Foth, both of Peabody. Mady is part of the Peabody-Burns fire department’s cadet program, learning the basics of firefighting but from the sidelines only.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Novelist to speak on Kansas poor farms

    Author Wes Brummer will talk about Kansas poor farms at Friday’s Lifelong Learning session at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Lobby within the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor College campus. Brummer, born and raised in Kingman, grew up in a family that loved telling stories about growing up during the Depression. He used those conversations, plus oft-repeated stories from many family reunions, for the background of his first published novel, “Dust and Roses.”

  • Cold weather rule takes effect

    Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans. who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during winter months, will run Thursday through March 31. Utility companies under Kansas Corporation Commission jurisdiction are prohibited from disconnecting a customer’s service when temperatures are forecast to be at or below 35 degrees over the next 24 hours.

  • Former Marion man charged in child sex case

    A former Marion resident and business owner is charged with several child sex offenses in Riverside County, California. According to the website for Southwest Detention Center in Riverside, Michael Ray Bredemeier, 65, was arrested Oct. 24 by Temecula police officers on suspicion of three counts of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, two counts of felony oral copulation with a child under 10, and misdemeanor annoying or molesting a child.

  • Contest seeks pictures

    The Landon Center on Aging is accepting online submissions of photographs of people 65 or older. Submissions will be accepted Thursday through Nov. 30. The center is associated with the University of Kansas Medical Center, focusing mainly on neurological issues in older adults.

  • Tabor College Wichita offers nurses online classes

    Tabor College Wichita School of Adult and Graduate Studies has created an abbreviated RN-BSN program for practicing nurses across the country. The 15-month program includes five-week online classes, allowing nurses to continue working full-time while completing their Bachelor of Science degree programs. The program will begin in January.

  • Tomorrow's Leaders pictures to be taken

    An annual popular feature will again be featured in the Marion County Record in January. Pictures will be taken in Marion on Nov. 8, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Marion City Library and in Florence on Nov. 9, 4 to 7 p.m. at Florence Ambulance Building.

  • 4-H endowment to meet

    The annual meeting of the Marion County 4-H Endowment Fund will be 5 p.m. Sunday in the basement of the Marion Community Center. The president will give a report reviewing short-term and long-term goals, and a treasurer’s report will be made.

  • Burns ladies to have craft fair

    Ladies Day Out Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Burns Community Center. It will include new vendors and many old favorites.

  • Free ID service available

    Voters who need a photo identification before the Nov. 6 election can go to any driver’s license office, jump to the front of the line, and get one free if they specifically say they need it for voting. ID cards ordinarily cost $22.

HALLOWEEN

  • Halloween - a time for guilty fun

    There was a time pranks were a beloved part of celebrating Halloween. Marion resident Rex Wilson said the most memorable prank he recalls is when a group of high school students decided the equipment at a farm machinery dealership should be moved onto the street.

DEATH

  • Leland Bartel

    Services for retired photo technologist Leland Bartel, 75, who died Oct. 22 at West Chester Village in Lenexa, were Oct. 30 at Community Covenant Church in Lenexa. Burial was in French Creek cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • Barbara Diaz

    Barbara Diaz, 60, died Oct. 25 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. Burial was Monday in Lehigh Mennonite Cemetery.

  • Ivan Morgan

    Services for Ivan Morgan, 92, who died Oct. 22 at Asbury Park nursing home in Newton, were 10 a.m. Friday at Christian Church of Florence. Ivan was born Oct. 3, 1926 at Council Grove to Herbert and Rosie Leeson Morgan.

  • Theresa Klenda

    Theresa Klenda, 86, of Pilsen died Oct. 24 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. Services were Monday at Pilsen. She was born Sept. 16, 1932, to Valentine and Emma Polok in Hope, and married Leonard Klenda on Nov. 8, 1950.

  • Flora Williams

    Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Glasco Cemetery for retired newspaper publisher Flora Leola Williams, who died Oct. 28 at Parkside Home in Hillsboro. She was born Sept. 29, 1924 at rural Bush City to Amzi and Flora Henderson Gull.

  • IM MEMORIAM:

    Margie Christensen

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Foster care is welcome after years of abuse

    History doesn’t live in the past. It may be from the past, but it’s entrusted to the present, with a moral and ethical obligation to preserve it for the future. That’s why it’s so heartening to see Marion County finally end its long-term abusive relationship with the 1887 Bowron Building — and why it’s equally maddening that it has taken more than a decade to end the county’s lack of proper stewardship and turn the building over to people who want to do more than just watch it and its place in history crumble.

  • Flint Hills featured in Smithsonian magazine

    I opened an international magazine, and there she was, Annie Wilson, with her guitar around her neck, looking back at me from page 25. “This might be the most beautiful place in America,” the story began.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Do you have plans?

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    When voting...

PEOPLE

SCHOOL

  • Madison blanks Peabody

    Peabody starters Rocco Weerts and Jess Philpott watched from the sidelines Thursday in the Warriors’ opening round of the 8-man Division I state football playoffs at Madison. If the going wasn’t already tough enough against the seventh-ranked, unbeaten Bulldogs, injuries kept the quarterback, Weerts, and tailback, Philpott, out of action at an inopportune time.

  • Horticulture students pass it on

    Ann Leppke’s horticulture students at Peabody High School recently participated in a national campaign to “spread joy and happiness” through the giving of floral bouquets. “Petal it Forward” happened Oct. 24, when students handed out two bouquets to random people, asking them to keep one and give the second bouquet to someone they thought could use it.

  • Choral festival is Tuesday at Tabor

    The choirs of the 10 Wheat State League schools will join in a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Richert Auditorium. The group will perform three songs, and each school choir will perform individually.

  • Free screening available in Marion

    A free developmental screening for children birth through 5 will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 in Marion. At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of: cognitive, speech and language, motor, and social/emotional. Vision and hearing also will be screened.

  • Peabody-Burns school menu

MORE…

