  • 130 mph chase spans 6 counties

    A driver intent on eluding police early Monday sped through at least six counties, starting in Marion County, before he ended up in the Coffey County jail. A Toyota Camry first spotted at 1:30 a.m. Monday on US-50 west of Florence was going at speeds of up to 130 mph.

  • 2nd chase hits 72 mph on dirt roads

    An aborted chase early Sunday on dirt roads at speeds of up to 72 mph led to the arrest of a Lincolnville man. Deputy Aaron Slater attempted to stop a blue 2002 Toyota Corolla registered to a Wichita man and a Lincolnville woman, apparently a relative of the suspect, at 12:10 a.m. at 300th and Pawnee Rds., according to Undersheriff Larry Starkey and monitored police transmissions.

  • How 'yes' signs were distributed was a no-no

    Marion-Florence schools distributed “Vote Yes” signs from the district’s office, advertising on its website that supporters could pick up the signs there. That’s a move that would receive a flunking grade from the attorney general’s office.

  • Bald eagle is storm's latest victim

    A bald eagle, found near Elmdale five days after tornadoes struck April 19, died Sunday despite efforts of a wildlife rehabilitation center near Linwood. Operation Wildlife executive director Diane Johnson said the eagle died from complications of blood loss and infection even though it was receiving antibiotics.

  • 8-hour blackout planned for Marion

    Evergy, wholesale supplier of electricity to the city of Marion, will shut off power to all 1,190 city power customers from 10 p.m. May 10 until about 6 a.m. May 11, the city announced this week. The blackout will allow workers to disconnect an aging transmission line and connect a replacement line designed to increase reliability.

  • Weak quake hits along county line

    A 2.5-magnitude earthquake, too weak to cause damage or be felt my most people, struck at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday just east of the Marion-Chase County line, 2½ miles north of K-150. The quake was centered in bedrock 5½ miles beneath the surface. It was the third quake of similar magnitude to hit the same area in less than a month.

  • New events set for Chingawassa

    Clayton Garnica loves Marion so much that he works the equivalent of a part-time job as chairman of Chingawassa Days. He’s served on the committee for 12 years and has been at the helm for nine.

  • Quiz: How many work for city?

    Community enrichment director Margo Yates asked Marion City Council members Monday to buy $25 buttons for all full-time city employees to attend Chingawassa Days, a longtime perk for staff. Council member Zach Collett had a question, though. How much would it cost the city based on the number of full-time staff?

  • Suspect in gun thefts jailed

    An Overland Park man was jailed April 26 on charges that stem from Jan. 1 burglaries of eight vehicles in Marion. Colten E. Brady, 27, was identified by police about a month after the string of burglaries.

  • County sets timeline for fixing fences

    County commissioners Monday passed a resolution to force a Peabody farmer to fix the fences that are allowing his cattle to escape and damage neighbors’ property. The resolution gives farmer Randy Eitzen six months to replace or repair fences on his property, and orders him to have the fence surveyed to make sure they are located properly.

  • Commissioners balk at bridge plan

    County commissioners listened Monday to Doyle Creek watershed officer Brian Lang but took no action on his proposal that a culvert on 80th Rd. be replaced with a span bridge. Lang said the watershed district had 17,000 deficiencies it needed to mitigate.

  • Pilsen earns a Gold Star

    A memorial sign for all Gold Star families, who lost a service member in a war, now stands in the cemetery at Pilsen. The sign, months in planning, is a collaboration of the Suburban Garden Club of Wichita, the Kansas Association of Garden Clubs, the cemetery district, and a donor in Tennessee.

  • 'Spot zoning' ban delays container home proposal

    Developers have submitted a request to rezone a Marion lot to allow construction of a container home, but their application was improper because it would have resulted in “spot zoning.” Planners initially heard last week from owners of Elite Container Homes, who want to build a shipping container house at 201 N. Freeborn St.

  • Former Wichita cop joins Peabody force

    The Peabody police department has two full-time officers with the Monday arrival of Medina Sulejmani. A Newton resident, Sulejmani spent a year as an officer with the Wichita police department.

  • Hillsboro ponders improvements, budget

    Hillsboro City Council members Tuesday reviewed the city’s capital improvement plan and took a first look at 2024 budget priorities. Darin Neufeld with EBH Engineering outlined the capital improvement plan.

  • Marion swears in new city administrator

    Brogan Jones raised his hand Monday, ready for city clerk Janet Robinson to swear him into office on his first day of work. Mayor David Mayfield already had made a motion to appoint Jones to replace ousted city administrator Mark Skiles, whose short term ended abruptly in December when council members voted to fire him because he allegedly had shown an inappropriate photo to a subordinate and had used the “N” word.

  • Police chief could start May 30

    Mayor David Mayfield and city council members talked briefly Monday about the person they hope will be the city’s new police chief but didn’t formally vote to hire him. Mayfield said Gideon Cody, who retired as a captain with the Kansas City, Missouri, police department April 21, still needed to get his credentials transferred from Missouri to the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.

  • Homestead sells for $320,000

    The J.K. Williams homestead near Florence sold at auction Tuesday for $320,000. Jeremy and Tammy Ensey bought the 25-acre property, which features a home, several limestone outbuildings, a barn, a stone fence, and other unique features.

  • Peabody residents may get housing grants

    Peabody homeowners, tenants, and landlords might qualify for as much as $25,000 for home rehabilitation under a community development block grant. A target area will be selected and qualifying homeowners will be encouraged to apply for grants, Peabody Community Foundation director Becky Nickel said.

  • Nadine Hoch

    A live-streamed sing-along in memory of former Marion resident Nadine Hoch, 100, who died Feb. 8 and whose In Memoriam notice was published earlier, is planned for Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, Denton, Texas. The steam will be available at http://www.fpcdenton.org.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Wallace Slusser

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Loyette Swanson

  • Entrepreneurs tout wares at farm food show

    Wiebe Dairy of Durham and Homemade Vanilla, a home business in Hillsboro, were representatives from Marion County when ShopKansasFarms, a marketing group recently established by Kansas Farm Bureau, had its second farm-to-market show last weekend in Lyons. Wiebe Dairy quickly sold out of many cheeses, requiring restocking at noon. The business also was promoting its Cottonwood River Reserve new-age cheese, aged at least a year, sharp but not bitter.

  • County needs rain to make hay in May

    If May’s precipitation mimics April’s, Marion County extension agency Rickey Roberts will be cranky. “It’s 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, and I’m looking into my crystal ball that isn’t working very well,” Roberts said. “We’re awfully dry. As it looks right now, my fear is that the hay crop could get short. Last year, the hay crop was short because of the drought. We need rain to make hay.”

  • Food goes straight from farm to table

    People wanting the freshest and best can buy directly from farmers and ranchers in the county. Jirak Brothers Produce, 1468 290th, Tampa Rd., sells fruits, vegetables, and other items both at a farm store and at area farmers markets.

  • Adding 'but . . .' to 'yes' or 'no'

    For as long as most of us can remember, Marion-Florence taxpayers proudly have supported bond issues. They paid first for school buildings — in recent years, a middle school, an expanded elementary school, the elementary school itself. Next they paid for facilities designed for school and community use — an indoor pool, a performing arts center, a gym.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The problems of immigration

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Hospital audit, Bond issue

  • What a weekend in county and beyond

    From Friday evening through 9 p.m. Sunday, when I finally called “uncle,” I worked a 40-hour work week. Sadly, most of those 40 hours were spent on the phone.

  • Deadline for alumni banquet approaches

    Reservations for Florence’s annual alumni banquet, one of the oldest such traditions in Kansas, are due May 13. The banquet — an annual institution for a century and a quarter — is planned for 1 p.m. May 27 at Florence Gymnasium. It will follow a business meeting at noon.

  • Safe Kids Day planned

    Free life jackets, smoke detectors, gun locks, and bike helmets, along with hands-on activities and caregiver safety information will all be available Saturday at the Marion Sports and Aquatics Center. Safe Kids Day, sponsored by Safe Kids of Marion County, Chisholm Trail Extension District, and Marion County Health Department, is for children in elementary school and younger.

  • Class to sell plants

    Centre High School’s horticulture class will offer spring plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the school greenhouse. Bedding plants, flowers, vegetable plants, and succulents will be available for purchase.

  • Logo contest open

    Goessel is looking for a new logo. The logo must include the city name. The phrase “Small town, big heart” and school colors are optional. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. June 12. The winner will be announced at the next city council meeting. Designs are being accepted by email at goescity@mtelco.net.

  • Athlete wins $2,000 scholarship

    Hillsboro High School volleyball player Kori Arnold is among 34 high school seniors selected from among 500 applicants to receive $2,000 scholarships from Kansas State High School Activities Association and Capitol Federal Foundation.

  • Student wins scholarship

    Goessel High School graduate Luke Wiens, now a student at Hutchinson Community College, was one of 24 students to receive a $500 scholarship this spring from Kansas Farm Bureau’s Foundation for Agriculture.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

  • Warriors win league; streak at 12

    Marion’s baseball team is Heart of America league champion after sweeping Moundridge, 12-2 and 14-0, in home games Tuesday night. They won in similar fashion Friday against Inman on Friday, winning 10-5 in the first game, and 4-0 in the second.

  • Extra-innings home run lifts Warriors

    A walk-off home run by Carley Wilhelm in extra innings gave Marion an 8-6 softball victory Friday against Inman. The girls went on to beat Inman again in the second game, 25-15.

  • Strong showings pace Trojans

    D’myia Cox had a standout performance placing second in long jump and fourth in triple jump when Hillsboro was host for a 16-team meet Friday. Seth Driggers placed second in long jump, fourth in triple jump, and fifth in the 200 run.

  • Goessel girls power-lift 3rd at state event

    Abbigail Funk lifted her way to a state championship April 22 at the Kansas Eight-Man Football Association powerlifting competition in Claflin. Sister Aimee Funk captured second place in the next weight class. Rylee Walker came in 6th; Logan Bryant, 7th; Ashley Rosfeld, 7th; and Braylynn Hoopes, 15th, in their weight classes. Each class is separated by weight. The Bluebird team came in third out of 33 schools participating. In the boys division, Trey Gaddis picked up sixth and Jake Flaming came in 11th in their weight classes.

  • Noah Schrag places 2nd at Marion tourney

    Goessel’s Noah Schrag placed second Tuesday at the Marion Invitational. Dylan Esch, from Southeast of Saline, won it all. Nine schools showed up to compete. Goessel placed fourth as a team. Marion placed seventh.

  • County runner places 3rd overall at Emma Creek 5K

    Lindsay Hincher, 25, Hillsboro, placed third overall, with a time of 21:38 at the 32nd annual Emma Creek 5k Saturday in Hesston. Tiana Gaines, 36, Peabody, won in the 35-to-39-year-old category, and 37-year-old Ashley Janzen from Hillsboro came in fourth.

