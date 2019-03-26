HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A portion of one wall and the chimney are all that remains of the Husman family's home at 1824 60th Rd. in Peabody following a recent fire. A fund has been set up at Peabody's Vintage Bank to assist the family.



Water collects at 6th and Walnut Sts. in Peabody due to a water leak Friday. Public works supervisor Ronnie Harms does not want to fill the area with rock because the leak is too close to the surface, he said at Peabody City Council meeting on Monday.



A pair of eagles is seen perched on a branch at Marion Reservoir on Thursday. Several were spotted in the area last week, coinciding with the return of warm weather.