UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • Marion, Peabody Dollar Tree stores to close

    Both Marion and Peabody Dollar Tree/Family Dollar stores will close within the next four weeks. They are among 1,000 stores to be closed nationwide, although a complete list of stores is not available. The announcement is in the wake of a fourth-quarter corporate loss of $1.71 billion.

HEADLINES

  • Forget yellow brick roads. Ex-POW's granddaughter is on a quest for a red brick silo of bittersweet memories

    You never know what a day can bring, and that certainly was true for Vickie Jirak last week. Jirak was sitting on the front porch of her farmhouse south of Ramona and enjoying a warm sunny afternoon when an unexpected visitor drove into her driveway.

  • Get ready for tax bill sticker shock

    This year’s residential property appraisals increased an average of 12.2% countywide. That increase will hit homeowners when they get annual tax bills in December.

  • Medicare scams target area seniors

    Scams aren’t always easy to spot. Sometimes they show up in places people don’t expect. County aging director Lu Turk had three residents show her falsified Medicare claims in the past two weeks.

  • Driver finds himself up a creek

    A Florence man headed home from Marion Reservoir fell asleep or lost consciousness, swerved his pickup off US-56, crossed the left lane, and careened diagonally 592 feet northeast toward Clear Creek. The truck came to a stop in the center of the creek .3 mile east of Walnut St. extended, which technically is known as the northern segment of Sunflower Rd. Robert A. Welsh, 64, was able to climb out of the cab of his ruined pickup and sit down to await rescuers.

  • Task force leads to more child porn charges in county

    A Peabody man was charged Thursday after a Sedgwick County task force that monitors online sexual exploitation of children reported him to the county attorney’s office. Marshall R. Swanson, 60, Peabody, formally was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly possessing visual depictions of a child younger than 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

OTHER NEWS

  • Octogenarian's truck bursts into flames: Seriously burned, he still manages to pull pickup out of garage

    Octogenarian Gary Loveless of Marion was working on a pickup in the 300 block of Commercial St. when it burst into flames Monday afternoon. Loveless was severely burned and was taken by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita for treatment.

  • Burn resolution to be reviewed, Will stay the same for now, however

    At a hastily called meeting Tuesday night, county fire chiefs and others discussed whether changes to the 2017 county burn resolution should be made. The resolution contains a provision that it could be rewritten or revised as often as every year, but no changes have been made since its passage. The plan was to revise it by the end of 2023.

  • Highway project may affect county

    A section of US-56 has been approved for passing lanes, but whether Marion County will be included in the project is not known. A $20 million project to add passing lanes east of McPherson was added Thursday to the state’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

  • Benefit to feature country acts

    Country group Ricochet will headline a 7 p.m. benefit concert April 20 at McPherson Opera House. Local group Steel Skarecrow will open the show, proceeds from which will go to United Way. Tickets are available at https://mcphersonoperahouse.org/event/ricochet/

  • Broadcast executives honor Record

    Joan and Eric Meyer were cited Saturday at the Watergate Hotel in Washington. for “exemplary service to journalism” for their “brave and defiant response” after police seized computers, cell phones, and more during raids Aug. 11 on the Joan Meyer died the next day from stress after the 2½-hour invasion of her home by seven law enforcement officers.

  • Cheesemaker places 3rd in international competition

    A specialty cheese produced at Durham won international accolades last week during a world championship cheese contest. Jason Wiebe Dairy’s Farmhouse Dill Weed Cheddar placed third in the open class hard cheeses category during the March 5 to 7 World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wisconsin.

DEATHS

  • Fred David

    Services for Fred David, 87, who died Thursday at his home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, Durham. Pastor Craig Rankin will officiate. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • Marvin Janzen

    Services for Marion native Marvin Frederick Janzen, 85, Prairie Grove, Arkansas, who died last Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will be 2 p.m. this Friday at Beards Funeral Chapel in Fayetteville. Born Sept. 18, 1938, in Marion to Herbert and Molly Klose Janzen, he was a welder and enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, and animals.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Victor Klingenberg

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • 95th birthday celebrated

    Longtime Marion resident Madonna Esparza Schafers celebrated her 95th birthday Friday. Schafers was one of 11 children born to Cruz and Celestine Esparza. She has 10 children, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and another on the way.

  • Class to help seniors avoid falls

    “A Matter of Balance,” a class that aims to alleviate fear of falling and enhance activity in older adults, is planned for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. eight Tuesdays in April and May at Marion Senior Center. The class will be limited to 12. Registrations are being accepted through Tuesday. More information is at (620) 382-3580

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

SPORTS

  • Title hopes foiled in heartbreaker

    The Hillsboro High School girls basketball team’s bus crawled down Main St. just after 1 p.m. last Wednesday behind a police escort. Players waved at the collection of fans gathered to send them off. Their destination was Dodge City — a place the Trojans captured back-to-back Class 2A state volleyball titles in late October. This time, a state basketball title was up for grabs.

  • Players named all-league

    Eighteen players from county schools were named this past week to all-league basketball teams. Central Kansas League Heat of America League Wheat State League

  • Athletes of month named

    Jordy Raymer and Kaelynn Metro are Marion’s February Champions of Character. Raymer was selected for his hard work and team play as a leader for the Warriors for years to come. Metro was selected for being committed to team and her showing perseverance throughout the year.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2024 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP