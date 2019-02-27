HEADLINES

  • County commission looks to hire engineer

    County commissioners Monday pored over a draft job description for an engineer they look to hire for the Road and Bridge department. The two-page description compiled by county clerk Tina Spencer contains a job summary, lists of essential and marginal functions, and minimum qualifications for the job.

  • Former director gets jail, probation

    Former county economic development director Teresa Huffman was sentenced Feb. 20 to time in jail and house arrest as well as probation for misuse of public funds. Huffman pleaded guilty in December to draining $46,870.89 from bank accounts of two charitable groups she oversaw while economic development director, and later depositing the money into her personal bank account. She later used part of the money to purchase a mobile home at the county lake.

  • Council back pedals on payment

    Two weeks ago Peabody city council voted to pay $4,960 to Morgan Marler, a volunteer with Peabody Main Street Association, but at Monday’s meeting, voted to rescind the check. After discussing the matter in executive session, council members voted to take back the check but would give no reason why the discussion was held behind closed doors.

  • Florence stays in black

    For all the worry about spending in 2018, Florence managed to stay positive on the year’s audit report. Accountant Vonda Brecheisen of Knudesen, Monroe and Company, LLC was on hand Monday to review the audit report with the city council.

  • Massage therapist marks 23 years in Peabody

    Each week we’ll be featuring a Marion County business in our Business Bio section. Learn about products, services and people here in your own county. Working as a cake decorator might not sound like the usual prelude to becoming a massage therapist, but that was the path chosen by Shirley Davis.

  • New player enters hospital lawsuit

    A motion was filed Thursday seeking to intervene in a Bank of Hays mortgage foreclosure lawsuit against the company that owns Hillsboro Community Hospital. Wichita lawyer Thomas Gilman, who represents hospital owner CAH Acquisitions Co. #5, filed the motion to intervene on behalf of Health Acquisition Co., LLC.

  • Lawyer for hospital group quits

    The latest casualty on the list of people and companies owed money by the owners of Hillsboro Community Hospital appears to be the lawyer hired to defend them in Marion County District Court. Wichita lawyer Thomas Gilman filed motions Tuesday asking the court’s permission to withdraw from representing hospital owner CAH Acquisition Co. 5 and a related company, Health Acquisition Co., because they have not paid him as agreed.

  • Box top collections bring $2,883 to schools

    County schools are cashing in on box tops collected through the Box Tops for Education program to the tune of $2,883. General Mills started the program in 1996 to help support education and benefit America’s schools.

  • Valuation notices to be mailed

    Valuation notices will be mailed Friday from the Marion County Appraisers office. There were no significant increases or decreases in properties overall. When property is valued, appraisers look at structure/building conditions, use of property, and any changes that may have occurred in the previous year.

  • Blood donors sought

    A blood drive will be 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Peabody High School. Appointments are made by calling (800) 733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.

  • World Day of Prayer is March 1

    World Day of Prayer will be observed at 7 p.m. Friday at Valley United Methodist Church. The theme is “Come, Everything is Ready,” written by Slovenia women. Music, scripture reading, and sharing will be included in the program.

  • College auto program provides head start

    For Centre High School graduate Jace Hett, getting his automotive technician certificate last year as a senior provided a head start on his career path. “If I didn’t do it my senior year, I’d have to do it after that,” he said. “It saved me a year and it was a lot cheaper.”

  • Start-up business provides handyman services

    Need somebody to change a light bulb or clean up your backyard? Check out At Home Handyman in Marion.

  • How can businesses succeed in small town Kansas?

    Ron Wilson, director of the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development at Kansas State University, will speak at 7 p.m. March 4 at Remington High School about innovative entrepreneurs he calls “ruralpreneurs” who have built successful enterprises in small Kansas towns and strengthened their communities as a result. The meeting is sponsored by Frederic Remington Area Historical Society. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

  • Winter is time to start planning

    Winter isn’t time for planting, but it’s a great time to plan a garden plot. Jana Dalke, owner of Serenity Gardens, rural Hillsboro, said soil preparation can be done as soon as weather conditions permit.

  • Bob Dalke

    Services for Bob Dalke, 70, who died Feb. 18 in Hillsboro, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. He was born Sept. 22, 1948 at Goessel.

  • Jo Ann Thurston

    Jo Ann Thurston, 82, died Monday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. Services will be at a later date. She was born Jan. 23, 1937 in Elmdale to Louis and Doris Buchman. She married James Thurston Nov. 22, 1957 in Elmdale.

  • Luella Snelling

    Funeral services for Luella Snelling, 88, who died Feb. 19, were Friday at Ascension Lutheran Church in Wichita. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Christopher Schafers

