HEADLINES

  • Schools reel as COVID cases triple;Nearly half of county nursing home staffers fail to get vaccinated

    A surge in COVID-19 to nearly triple the cases in the county a year ago is sending students home into quarantine weeks after they started school. As the county health department noted the jump to 41 active cases Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released dismal data of its own: One-third of workers in the county’s care homes are not vaccinated.

  • Planners won't 'clean up mess' over dollar store

    Marion’s planning and zoning commissioners decided Tuesday that the city’s industrial park had become “out of whack” and that they will take no action regarding it. An area that city council members approved for sale is a section reserved for buffer, drainage, and utility easement.

  • Pinned by mower, worker dies in pond

    A longtime Hillsboro city employee contracted this year to mow for the city drowned Saturday after his lawn mower turned over pinning him beneath it in a pond between Bomgaars and Hillsboro’s liquor store. Kenneth Bruce Carlson, 68, was a sanitation worker for 19 years before he retired in 2018, city administrator Matt Stiles said.

  • Dam a 'significant hazard'; repairs likely costly

    The county expects a hefty bill to repair late June flood damage to the dam at the county lake, which engineers have termed “a significant hazard.” How hefty the price will be remains unknown.

OTHER NEWS

  • Goessel, Burns, Marion buck census trend

    Goessel, Burns, and Marion seem to have bucked the trend for declining population in Marion County. The Census Bureau has not yet listed 2020 population figures by municipality for communities of less than 5,000 people.

  • Co-op marketing alliance dissolved

    Arbitrators have ordered involuntary dissolution of a marketing alliance serving six area grain cooperatives, according to court documents filed this week. Team Marketing Alliance was formed in 2000 by Cooperative Grain and Supply in Hillsboro, Farmers Cooperative Elevator Co. in Halstead, Central Prairie Co-op in Sterling, Mid-Kansas Cooperative and Midwest Fertilizer of Moundridge, and Producer Ag of Topeka. It was created as the marketing wing for all six cooperatives.

  • Peabody strung out about fiber exclusion

    Peabody librarian Rodger Charles suggested at the Peabody city council meeting Monday that Vyve vice president Travis Kohlrus be called to a city hall meeting to explain the exclusion of Peabody from a recent TC Wireless federal grant that would have provided fiber optic Internet access for Peabody homes. Kohlrus filed a grievance with the state about Peabody’s inclusion in the grant, saying Peabody already had access to adequate Internet through Vyve.

  • Rum to join tacos for Old Settlers Day

    Taco’s Food Truck will be selling hard liquor at That One Place for Old Settlers Day weekend, Sept. 25 and 26. “We will keep it limited to coarse spirits; probably vodka, rum, tequila, some of your standard mixed drinks,” owner Josh Tajchman said. “It’s a pretty limited supply, since it’s a two-day thing. I don’t want to over-purchase and be sitting on leftover alcohol.”

  • Truck takes minor beating after not beating train

    Speeding up to beat a train at an unguarded rural crossing isn’t a great idea, as 48-year-old Tobias L. Mosiman found out last Wednesday. Mosiman, who lives half a mile away on the other side of Quail Creek Rd. from a crossing on 170th Rd., was driving east at 4:35 p.m. when at the last minute he noticed a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train approaching from the right.

  • Santa Fe Trail wagon show planned

    The 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail will be commemorated Sept. 17 and 18 with a “Rendezvous at Council Grove” wagon show. Wagons will be divided into farm, military, and freight categories. No rubber tires are allowed, and no animals are permitted unless approved by the wagon committee.

DEATHS

  • Kenneth Carlson

    Services for Kenneth Bruce Carlson, 68, who died Saturday in Hillsboro, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, Hillsboro. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Burial will be at Lincolnville.

  • Raymond Matz

    Services for Raymond R. Matz, 95, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, Hillsboro. Burial was in the church cemetery. Born Oct. 5, 1925, in Hillsboro to Gustav and Martha (Hiebert) Matz, he married Eunice Janzen on June 22, 1946, in Hillsboro. She died in 2019.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Tracy Garrison

DOCKET

FARM

  • Poison ivy becoming a touchy subject in county

    Recent rain and sunshine that boost area crops and gardens will help pest plants like poison ivy thrive, too. Birds typically spread the plants in their droppings after eating berries that sprout in late summer local garden expert Pam Byer said.

  • Ag plays dwindling role, report says

    Agriculture played a dwindling role in Marion County’s economy, according to data this week from Kansas Department of Agriculture. Total output dipped 6% to $316 million from $339.4 million in 2020 and plunged 39% from $502 million in 2019.

  • Goatherds aren't so lonely anymore

    Despite having a reputation as stubborn animals, goats have become more popular statewide. Matt Cantrell, owner of Hidden Springs Farm outside Canton, has been raising Kiko goats since 2015.

LABOR DAY

  • Manufacturer credits success to employees

    Hillsboro Industries, which makes an assortment of trailers and truck flatbeds, credits its success to dedication to its 65 employees. “We are very employee-focused,” chief executive Michael Gerken said. “We offer a very good benefit program.”

  • Florence marks park anniversary with car show, more fireworks

    Florence’s Labor Day party will return with an even bigger bang this weekend. The city will mark the 100-year anniversary of Grandview Park during its annual holiday celebration.

  • History, turtles to highlight Labor Day in Burdick

    Bring a turtle, a chair, a pedal tractor, and some cash for pies and other treats Sunday and Monday if you plan to make the most of Burdick’s Labor Day celebration, “Sunny Days on the Santa Fe Trail.” Sunday will feature memorial recognitions service by Susie Talbot of Burdick United Methodist Church. Rolls and coffee provided by Council of Clubs will be served at the fire station.

OPINION

  • Unmasking the truth: Patriotism vs. selfishness

    Today’s a good day to exercise our imaginations. But don’t worry. It won’t be too hard to imagine this scenario: Imagine a world in which a creeping peril originates abroad and spreads across the planet, threatening lives. Not yours, perhaps — at least not now. But eventually, it could.

  • It's time to fight for a voice in Topeka

    Dollar stores, cell towers, fishing docks, tax levies, road repairs, fiberoptics, jail deaths, ATV crashes, even hiring an administrator isn’t the most serious issue Marion County faces. Continued gerrymandering of the county out of reasonable representation in Topeka may not generate the chatter other issues do at coffee klatches, but its long-lasting significance undoubtedly will be more profound.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    'You live where?'

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Vaccinations

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Industrial park, Fiberoptic project

PEOPLE

  • Women's 'discipleship' house to open

    The former Dorothy’s Coffee and Tea Room across 3rd St. from the Historic Elgin Hotel will take on a new life this month as a place women can go for Christian “discipleship” and a new start in life. Work to convert the one-time residence turned coffee shop back into a residence is in progress.

  • Bucks for buckles coming

    Drivers in Hillsboro and Marion who have their kids buckled up could get a reward. A statewide “Bucks for Buckles” program, sponsored by Safe Kids Kansas, State Farm Insurance, and Kansas Department of Transportation will be checking whether parents have their kids buckled up and rewarding them with dollar bills. Drivers whose kids are not buckled up will receive educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and child safety seats in saving lives and reducing injuries.

  • School tour to stop in Marion

    The state Department of Education’s “Success Tour” with commissioner of education Randy Watson and deputy commissioner Brad Neuenswander will stop at Marion Sports and Aquatic Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Teachers, parents, legislators, and business and school board leaders are being invited to join a community conversation about the direction and progress of kindergarten through 12th grade education in Kansas since the establishment in 2015 of a new vision for state education by the state board of eduction.

  • Birthday dinner planned

    Peabody Senior Center’s birthday dinner at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 8 will include recognition of Lou Ann Bowlin for five years as site manager. Reservations are being accepted at (620) 983-2226. North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill Bowlin’s part-time position, which pays $8.06 an hour for three hours of work each Monday through Friday.

  • Dolls, headdress on display

    Peabody Museumwill show off new Peabody High School items, including a Warrior headdress worn be Galen Robert, and dolls of the world donated by Norma Patton and Judy Mellott from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 18.

  • Final farmers market set

    Sunflower Theatrewill sell $7 dinners of a Frisco melt, baked beans, coleslaw, and a cookie at Peabody’s final farmers market of the season Monday. Music will be provided by 99-year-old guitarist Bob Delk, Steve Hanneman, and Susan Mayo.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Teams gets first tests at joint scrimmages

    Marion High football got a chance to size up its competition Friday during a four-way scrimmage. The Warriors faced Lyndon, Eureka, and Remington-Whitewater in near 100-degree heat in a scrimage that had coaches from all four teams reminding their athletes to drink sports drinks or water.

MORE…

