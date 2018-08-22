HEADLINES

  • Florence council removes pages from minutes

    The word of the night at the Florence city council meeting was “Gestapo.” Councilman Trayce Warner first used the term to describe a motion by councilman Reilly Reid.

  • Springs: Crowd appreciated chance to talk

    Forty-five people showed up to Florence’s Market Bakery Monday to hear the DeForest family share their thoughts on a new lease plan for Crystal Springs. “These aren’t legal terms, they’re not official. These are just talking points,” family member Paul Attwater said.

  • Couple expands metalworking business

    When Sarah and Troy Dawson when moved their metalworking business, Prairie Oaks Designs, from Cedar Point, “why Florence” was a question they heard frequently. “It’s really because this is where I grew up,” Sarah said.

  • Alcohol may have played a role in death

    A man found dead Aug. 12 next to railroad tracks east of Peabody had been headed for a new life in California, the mother of his half-sister said. Darlene Clark said she knew her children’s half-brother, Timothy Pfeiffer, throughout his life.

  • Peabody library gets grant for shades

    A grant of $750 from Peabody Community Foundation Endowment Fund provided money to replace plastic roller blinds in the Ann Potter room at Peabody Township Library with solar screen shades. “The new shades allow for better lighting, especially at times when the sun is at a low angle,” said librarian Rodger Charles. “The shades allow for more efficient use of the room at all times of the year and also are very attractive.”

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Hillsboro police encounter sick raccoons

    Hillsboro police in the last week shot two raccoons, five days apart, which were obviously not acting normal. Assistant police chief Jessey Hiebert said the police department does not go to the expense of having wildlife tested for rabies, but the raccoons were clearly sick.

  • 4-H receives grant donation from farmer

    Hillsboro farmer Jim Enns has selected Marion County 4-H to receive a donation of $2,500 from an America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant. Enns said he applied online and was happy to be the Marion County recipient of the grant and pass it on to a nonprofit organization.

SCHOOL

DOCKET

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP