HEADLINES

  • County rejects Barker, favors amendment

    Voting contrary to statewide trends, Marion County voters opted in Tuesday’s election to support a constitutional amendment that would give legislators instead of courts control over the legality of abortion. The vote on the so-called “Value Them Both” proposed amendment was overwhelmingly in favor in Marion County, but statewide the proposed constitutional amendment lost in a landslide vote.

  • 28 houses planned at ballpark

    An allocation of low-income tax credits last week from Kansas Housing Resources Corp. will make 28 new Marion houses for residents of low and moderate income possible. Move-in dates are expected by the spring off 2024. The houses are to be built north of Marion’s baseball field, on a 300-by-900-yard lot that will have a cul-de-sac off Eisenhower Dr.

  • Leashed dog attacks teen; owner cited

    A dog owner was ticketed Friday after her border collie, being walked on a leash by a young family member, attacked a teenage pedestrian in the 200 block of N. Roosevelt St. in Marion. The victim was treated at St. Luke Hospital for leg and arm wounds after being bitten shortly after noon. Police described the wounds as broken skin, not requiring stitches.

  • Superintendent proposing rec district

    High on Lee Leiker‘s list of priorities for his stint as interim superintendent for Marion-Florence USD 408 is development of a vibrant community recreation program to benefit both children and adults. Leiker, who retired five years ago after 13 years with the district, was hired as the 2022-’23 interim superintendent after the requested resignation of former superintendent Aaron Homburg.

  • Arrested again despite vow to take medicine

    A Florence woman convicted just two weeks ago of three counts of battery against a law enforcement officer was once again in jail Thursday. Rexana Siebert, 45, had struck a deal to plead no contest in return for dismissal of charges in eight other cases filed against her.

OTHER NEWS

  • Short-staffed ambulances to charge hospitals

    Medical facilities that summon county ambulance crews to transfer patients or perform medical procedures soon will be charged. In the past, patients have been billed for transfers, at a much higher charge than what interim ambulance director Chuck Kenney suggested to county commissioners Friday.

  • Old cleaners' building is getting a clean start

    A downtrodden building at Main and 2nd Sts. in Marion is getting new life now that it’s been purchased by owners of a beauty shop and boutique that will relocate downtown in September. Brent and Robin Miles bought the building at 125 E. Main St. that now houses a coin laundry and upstairs apartments. The building recently housed a dry cleaning shop that ceased operation after its owner, Donna Rosiere, became too ill to operate it, and a Junction City-based drug counseling center that closed its Marion branch.

  • Armed return ends in arrest

    A 26-year-old Marion man was arrested early Sunday after leaving a quarrel at a rental home and allegedly returning with a firearm. Derrick E. Ratzloff was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after the incident at 2:13 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Cedar St. in Marion.

  • Burns man found naked, lying under tractor

    Burns resident Gary Langenegger, 67, awoke naked and sunburned, not knowing why he was lying under a tractor Monday near Yarrow Rd. and the Marion/Butler County line. Undersheriff Larry Starkey said a pre-existing condition apparently contributed to the incident.

  • Peabody dog violation put bite on owner

    Thirteen separate dog offenses have resulted in $1,760 in fines for a dog owner who has since left Peabody. Eric J. Williams, 34, was fined in municipal court for five counts of having a dog at large, having an unvaccinated dog, being a habitual dog ordinance violator, harboring a vicious animal, having no dog tag, and having no water service in his residence.

  • Hillsboro raises recycling, trash fees

    Starting in November, the cost of both trash service and recycling service will be higher in Hillsboro. City council members voted unanimously Tuesday to boost charges for both services.

  • Grant to help pay for audio book

    A $7,500 grant will help fund a Marion County audio tour book planned by Flint Hills Counterpoint and Peabody Historical Society. Brainstorming sessions about what to include in the book are planned for:

  • Flag football registration begins

    Registration for Hillsboro’s Saturday morning flag football for kids in first through sixth grade continues through Aug. 24. Games will be played starting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24 through Oct. 22 at Hillsboro Sports Complex.

DOCKET

FARM

  • Dozens win ribbons at county fair

    A total of 162 entrants won 988 awards in 4-H, FFA, and open class competitions at this year’s Marion County Fair, which concluded July 23 in Hillsboro: Goessel Goal Getters 1st purple, commissioner’s gift basket Goessel
    FFA Happy Hustlers 2nd purple, commissioner’s gift basket Lincolnville Wide-Awake 3rd purple, commissioner’s gift basket Marion
    FFA Peabody Achievers South Cottonwood Tampa Triple T’s Purple, commissioner’s gift basket open class

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Threshing event expands

    Goessel’s annual Country Threshing Days will expand from two days to three this year. Threshing Days offers an array of historic farming equipment, some of it operating during the exhibit. Admission costs $5 for ages 13 and older and $2.50 for ages 7 to 12.

  • Day spa opens in Marion

    A new day spa opened its doors Saturday in Marion. Chelsea Mackey opened Dawn’s Day Spa at 331 E. Main St., which formerly housed Possibilities Healing Arts Studio.

  • Lake to feature bluegrass

    The 14th annual Bluegrass at the Lake festival will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and continue Saturday. Admission is $10. The festival offers music, food vendors, a silent auction, a cornhole tournament, and a chance to mingle with others.

  • Library offers free movie

    A free, outdoor screening of a Disney movie is planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday in the north city parking lot in Hillsboro. Drinks and popcorn will be available for a fee.

  • Hillsboro block party set

    A downtown block party is being added to an Aug. 13 Chamber of Commerce downtown cruise and movie night. Grand Ave. will be blocked off from Main to Washington Sts. for the block party.

  • Senior centers menus

  • ANNIVERSARY:

    Couple to celebrate 65th anniversary

  • BIRTHDAY:

    Reception planned for 100th birthday

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

MORE…

