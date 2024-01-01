HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Drivers brave extremely muddy conditions late Tuesday afternoon on 290th Rd. east of Lincolnville.



A girl in a prairie dress and boots took part Monday in "Pioneer Games" on the playground at Marion Elementary School. Earlier, Rachelle Meinecke, director of Lowell Holms Museum of Anthropology at Wichita State University, talk to students about Plains Indian homes, and students made clay artworks, adding wheat grains and a hole for hanging the ornaments.



Members of Hillsboro's Studio 23 Jazz class strike a pose as they end their routine Friday during halftime of Hillsboro's boys basketball game.