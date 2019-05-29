HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Marion Reservoir's floodgates are opened 6 inches Sunday to keep the reservoir from reaching capacity. Assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, escorted the photographer to the site.
Siblings Adam and Joy Almadhbah, Hillsboro, curiously take in exhibits Saturday at Peabody Museum's grand reopening. The event had 30 visitors within the first hour, with people coming from as far as South Carolina.
Mya Winter was Peabody-Burns' lone qualifier over the weekend at the state track meet in Wichita.
Wichita resident Dean Feller, left, discusses the finer details of his 1931 Model A with a passer-by Saturday at the Route 77 Car Show in Burns.
