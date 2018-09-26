HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Isabelle Jones, 11, attended the first Peabody Fall Festival Satgurday with her Marion grandparents. She tr4ied her hand at the xylophone at the Peabody Community quilt project booth, raising money for the city park. Isabelle Jones, 11, attended the first Peabody Fall Festival Satgurday with her Marion grandparents. She tr4ied her hand at the xylophone at the Peabody Community quilt project booth, raising money for the city park.



The future generation of Peabody-Burns cheerleaders performed at Friday night's football game under the direction of Coach Pickens and the football cheerleaders. The future generation of Peabody-Burns cheerleaders performed at Friday night's football game under the direction of Coach Pickens and the football cheerleaders.



Good weather helped bring shoppers to the first Peabody fall festival. Youngsters put together crafts at a vendor booth Saturday. Good weather helped bring shoppers to the first Peabody fall festival. Youngsters put together crafts at a vendor booth Saturday.