  • Community mourns loss; remembers larger than life personality

    As the sun sets on the Buller farm east of Peabody on a typical muggy May day, an unknowing passer-by might believe it was another typical day. But while cows have been fed and fields have been checked, anyone familiar with the Buller family knows something, someone important, is missing.

  • Delay costs city chunk of change

    Peabody city council got an unpleasant surprise Monday when it got slapped with a $6,600 charge for accounting services to help reconcile the city’s budget. Council member Beth Peter asked for clarification on a bill from Knudsen and Monroe, a tax preparation service out of Newton. Mayor Larry Larsen said it was the result of former city clerk Jonna Munson not reconciling the budget monthly.

  • Fear no more about the grocery store

    Patrons of Peabody Market have something to celebrate after being concerned about the market’s impending closure at the end of May. Cathy Gilley will be new owner and operator of the market beginning the first week in June.

  • Board moves ahead on school playground

    Both playground bids presented by superintendent Ron Traxson to the school board at the May 9 meeting may have been turnkey, but there was one that seemed to catch the eye of school board members more. While Traxson still has to discuss options with PTO, groundwork has been initiated in the project that will eventually cost the district about $250,000.

  • Fire erupts day before graduation

    A Marion family’s home caught fire Friday, the day before a son’s high school graduation ceremony. Tina and Roger Hoffner, 219 N. 1st St., have three children: Garrett, a high school senior who graduated Saturday, and twins Nathan and Natalie, 12.

  • Car thief ditches Bible, God takes action?

    When a friend returned Tabor College student Hannah Funk’s Bible to her May 9, it instantly sparked confusion. The Bible had been locked in a car.

  • Officers now carry anti-opioid spray

    Police officers throughout the county have a new weapon in their anti-drug war chest: A drug to reverse opioid overdose. Sheriff Rob Craft said the county was given a grant of Narcan nasal spray, which is used to save the lives of people overdosed on opioid drugs such as fentanyl. Narcan, known by the generic name of naloxone, is sold as a two-dose package of 4 mg. nasal spray.

  • Fentanyl overdose a serious problem

    Fentanyl, both legally and illegally manufactured, is the most common cause of opioid overdose, as well as the main reason officers in Marion County now carry a nasal spray to reverse an overdose. “Opioids are a huge epidemic,” said Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning. “It’s a major problem all across the United States.”

  • Seat belt enforcement coming

    Drivers can expect law enforcement to be watching closer for seat belt violations Monday through June 3. The annual Click It or Ticket campaign in Kansas will take place during that time.

  • Beef is tops in nutrition according to extension agent

    May is a month of celebrations — Mother’s Day, graduations, Memorial Day — but it also is celebrated as National Beef Month. People who eat meat regularly are doing themselves a service because red meat is ranked as one of the most nutritious foods that exist. It has many essential nutrients that impact health.

  • Brent Buller

    Services for Brent Dale Buller, 21, who died May 7 at St. Luke Hospital in Marion, were Tuesday at Peabody United Methodist Church. Interment was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. He was born Aug. 30, 1996, to Dale and Sheila (Philpott) Buller in Newton.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Louise Colburn

  • Nursing home all in for national recognition week

    Peabody Heath and Rehab is ever flowing this week as it transitions from a bustling casino, to a clown filled carnival, and even a farm complete with a petting zoo as it celebrates National Skilled Nursing Week. “This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating Life’s Stories,’’’ said administrator Melissa Parmley. “We interviewed all of our residents with interesting questions and posted them on large sheets of paper throughout the hallways.”

  • Will it survive?

    A friend who knows something about the matter popped into my office last week and asked me, given recent events, if Marion County Community Economic Corporation would survive, or go the way of past failed attempts at countywide cooperation. A 15-minute conversation ensued that solved nothing, and did little to quell the uncertainty we both felt. We’d like to see it succeed, but neither of us are encouraged.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Recycling joy

  • Active shooter training available to public

    Steps to take when a shooter threatens a church or other public setting will be the topic of an open public presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 S. 9th St., Salina. Trooper Ben Gardner will tell attendees what to expect in the event of an active shooter and options to deal with the situation, including development of emergency and security plans, creating a culture of awareness, and establishing relationships with local law enforcement.

  • Granddaughter graduates, earns honors

    Hannah Robinson, granddaughter of Elora Robinson of Marion, was awarded a Master of Arts degree in speech-language pathology during commencement ceremonies Saturday at the University of Kansas. In a separate departmental ceremony, Robinson received the Jacob R. Osman Outstanding Student in Pediatric Speech-Language Pathology award.

  • Hillsboro senior gets national scholarship

    Hillsboro High School senior Callyan Lacio, a member of FFA, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by Hillsboro Ford and Ford Motor Company. Lacio will use the scholarship to attend Friends University, where she plans to study biological sciences and become a zoologist.

  • Students win Anabaptist contest awards

    Three Tabor students recently received awards for their research into Anabaptism. Sierra Sanchez, a senior from Thailand, won the $300 first place prize in the Wilmer Harms Anabaptism Contest for her work on “Article 13,” a section of the Mennonite Brethren Confession of Faith.

  • WONSEVU:

    Rogers attends family reunion

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

  • Meeting for area students interested in opportunity

    Area students will have another option available starting in August. Peabody-Burns High School will be home to Auto Technology Early College Academy through Butler Community College. Juniors and seniors can take automotive and general education courses that will apply toward an associate degree from Butler.

  • Employment program graduates first class

    Three students were recognized for their successful completion of Tabor College’s Project SEARCH program at a graduation ceremony May 10 at Tabor. Thomas Gill of Hillsboro, Ally Larson of Marion, and Ryan Hutton of North Newton were participants in the inaugural year of the program, which provides work skills training and job placement for students with special needs.

  • College Degrees and Honors

  • TEEN to meet Monday

    A regular monthly meeting of Technology Excellence in Education Network will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Marion-Florence district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion.

  • Disabilities group to meet at Tabor

    An overview and tour of Project SEARCH, an employment skills program, will highlight a Harvey-Marion County CDDO board of directors meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the lower level of the Tabor College Student Center. Following the tour, a formal meeting will convene at 4 p.m., with opportunity for public comment.

  • Calendar of events

