Peabody Historical Museum is in the first free library ever built in Kansas. It was built in 1874 from money donated by F.H. Peabody, the town's namesake.
A family dining and kitchen area displays household items commonly used in a pioneer cabin.
Marge Tajchman, Betsy Walker, and Peni Ens talk with visitors at Marion County Home Care's table Saturday during the sixth annual Marion County Health Fair in Marion.
Dorothy (Melyssa Kvasnicka), the scarecrow (Lilly Kvasnicka), and the Tin Man (Jazzy Kvasnicka) choose treats at Peabody's downtown Halloween trick-or-treat event under the watchful eyes of the Wicked Witch (Rachel Kvasnicka) and Cowardly Lion (Brent Kvasnicka). The Kvasnicka family, who live north of Peabody, won a certificate from Peabody Main Street for best costumes.
