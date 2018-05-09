HEADLINES

  • Commissioners heat up again

    Although county commissioners had a short agenda they moved through quickly, discussion of Emergency Medical Service stations became heated. Commission chairman Dianne Novak said she put EMS stations on the agenda because she’d been hearing “rumblings” about having a full-time staffer on duty in the Peabody station.

  • Peabody Fourth Fest hires security services

    Safety concerns surrounding the future of Peabody Fourth Fest were addressed and solutions were determined May 1 at a meeting held in the Peabody Fire Station. The concerns were originally voiced on behalf of Peabody Fourth Fest committee members at a March 26 city council meeting, after mayor Larry Larsen said members expressed trepidation over liability that would fall on their shoulders if a shooting event like those in other parts of the country were to take place.

  • Through the flags; beyond the poppies

    This Memorial Day weekend, like many before it, will hold the traditional display of the Avenue of Flags at Prairie Lawn Cemetery north of Peabody. However, if one can pull their gaze away from the flags with lights and nameplates honoring those that have served in our military, they’ll see another long-standing tradition that oftentimes goes unnoticed.

  • US-50 overlay project begins Monday

    Drivers who take US-50 to Newton will find the going slower beginning Monday when contractors start work on two mill and overlay projects stretching from the Marion/Harvey County line to I-135. A 1½-inch overlay will be laid from the county line to Walton, and a 3-inch overlay will be placed from Walton to the I-135 junction.

  • Man dies despite EMS response

    A 21-year-old rural Florence man died Monday after he was discovered unresponsive in his yard by his father. Dale Buller, who lives at 739 Vista Rd., about a 7½-mile drive southwest of Florence, called dispatchers at about 9:30 p.m. to report that upon returning home, he found his son, Brent, on the ground in the yard and unresponsive.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Courthouse windows project rewarded

    The county’s courthouse window restoration project, begun in August 2016 and completed in March 2017, has been chosen for a merit award from Kansas Preservation Alliance. The alliance sent county clerk Tina Spencer a letter inviting her to attend its annual award presentation May 18 in Topeka.

  • Season for mowing violations is here

    Investigations into city ordinance mowing violations will begin May 14 according to police chief Bruce Burke. If the grass in a yard is over 12 inches high upon inspection, a notice will be mailed to the owner of the property. If the lawn isn’t mowed within five days of receipt of notice, the information is forwarded to the public works department who will then mow the grass.

  • Farm disaster aid available

    County farmers and ranchers with losses caused by recent drought conditions may qualify for emergency Farm Service Agency loans. Applications for disaster loans to cover a portion of actual losses will be taken through mid-December.

  • Corrections and clarifications

    An article that covered the abrupt resignation of Peabody’s city clerk Jonna Munson in last week’s paper should have reported Stephanie Ax serving as city clerk for two years, as well as serving as interim city clerk twice adding another year and a half of service in the city clerk position during her years of service to the city.

DEATHS

  • George King

    Graveside services for George Irwin King, 89, Wichita, who died April 28 at Founders Crest Nursing Home, Wichita, were May 2 at Washington City Cemetery. Born Dec. 19, 1928, to Irwin S. and Leona (Baldwin) King at Delphos, he graduated from Linn High School in 1945. He and Ruth Gladys Dodd were married Nov. 19, 1950. The Kings lived in Park Forest, Illinois, before relocating to Wichita in 1973.

  • FUNERAL NOTICE:

    Louise Colburn

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Wanda Burk

DOCKET

FARM

  • Sears and Roebuck barn re-purposed

    Mark Harms and Kim Buethe were married in 1990 and then moved to the Buethe farm in 1992 to a farmstead owned by her parents, Don and Peggy Buethe, one-fourth mile east of Kim’s home place. The farm had been established by Kim’s great-uncle and was known in the Buethe family as Cedar Hill Farms. It had a picturesque barn that had been ordered as a Sears-Roebuck kit around 1910.

  • Locally-sourced: From farm to fork

    While Dale Buller is putting in another day’s work tending to cattle and checking fields on his farm east of Peabody, Lindsey Marshall, owner of Coneburg Inn, can be found in the kitchen slinging up a specialty burger as twangy bluegrass floats out of speakers. Buller, a longtime farmer, begins the cycle that ends when Marshall serves the plate carrying a burger made with locally-grown beef.

  • Industrial hemp topic of open forum

    State officials will take public comments on a new industrial hemp research initiative in three two-hour sessions Friday in Manhattan. The Alternative Crop Research Act, passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Jeff Colyer in April, establishes a hemp research program to be overseen by Kansas Department of Agriculture.

OPINION

  • Ag invisibility

    You can’t drive through the county without seeing the work of farmers and ranchers all around you, from fields of wheat refreshed by recent rains to cattle scratching their necks on barbed wire fences. Everywhere you look, agriculture is up close and personal. That makes it all the more puzzling that when four of seven Democratic candidates for governor participated in a forum Saturday at the county lake, agriculture appeared to be an afterthought. So much so that if not for a certain news editor interjecting “What about agriculture?” as they added a final question about criminal justice right at the end, nary a question would have been asked about it.

  • Mom's day

    It’s going to be a different sort of Mother’s Day for me this year. For the first time in 60 years, my Mom won’t be around to celebrate it. Many of you already know that last week, after 90 years on the planet, most of them good ones, my mother, Louise Colburn, peacefully said goodbye and moved on to the next great unknown adventure.

PEOPLE

  • Students named governor's scholars

    County seniors at the top of their classes were honored Saturday by Governor Jeff Colyer at the Governor’s Scholar banquet in Topeka. Each of the 554 awardees finished in the top one percent of their graduating classes.

  • Moennich to celebrate 95th birthday

    The family of Gertrude (Bezdek) Moennich requests a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday May 14. Moennich was married to Walter Moennich on May 25, 1946, in Lincolnville. Her children are Dennis Moennich of McPherson and Cheryl Tull of Salina. She has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

  • Disaster loans available for businesses

    Small nonfarm businesses may qualify for lowinterest Small Business Administration disaster loans to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues related to drought. Small businesses directly affected by drought and businesses that depend on farmers and ranchers who have been affected by drought may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

  • Seniors sought for 'First Pitch' honor

    Individuals over the age of 70 once again will be honored through “Keeping Seniors in the Game! First Pitch” at feature games of the National Baseball Congress World Series from July 27 through Aug. 11 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium in Wichita. Those selected will throw out honorary first pitches celebrating their contributions to their communities.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Elementary students participate in field day

    Cheers could be heard for several blocks surrounding the track Friday as peers and parents cheered on participants of Peabody Elementary School’s annual field day. Students participated in a variety of events depending on grade, including an obstacle course, ball throw, and long jump for all students.

  • Fourth grader turns love of horses into knowledge

    Another extended learning program student wowed peers and staff with a presentation after weeks of research and preparation. With the help of teacher Clare Galle, fourth grader Katie Huls gave a 15-minute presentation entitled “Kentucky Derby: the most exciting two minutes in sports” twice last week.

  • Octopus takes home best in show

    Thirty pieces of art created by nine students were featured in a Peabody-Burns High School art show Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Art teacher Dana Pope said this is the first year for art shows.

  • Granddaughter to graduate

    Codi Ehrlich of Dodge City, granddaughter of Robert and Margaret Harris of Florence, will receive her doctor of medicine degree from University of Kansas Medical School on Sunday. Ehrlich will complete her family medicine residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

  • College Degrees

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Peabody-Burns

UPCOMING

  • Chat and Dine to meet Saturday

    Marion County Lake Chat and Dine will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the east shelter. Larry and Barb Smith will serve as hosts. Attendees should bring table service and a dish to share. The meeting is open to past and present lake residents and guests.

  • Chronic pain class offered

    Individuals with chronic long-term pain lasting longer than three to six months can learn management and coping techniques through a series of classes beginning May 22 at Hilltop Manor in Marion. Chronic pain conditions include such things as neck, shoulder, back pain; fibromyalgia; whiplash injuries; repetitive strain injuries; pelvic pain; and post-surgical pain.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP