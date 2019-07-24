HEADLINES

  • School redesigns an opportunity for reflection

    When Peabody-Burns school district was named one of Kansas’ 19 Gemini II districts, its leadership saw an opportunity to improve collaboration with the Peabody community and beyond, elementary principal Kathy Preheim said. “We received help coming up with a vision from the state department, and some of the steps to find out what our students and parents want,” she said.

  • Indian Guide Terrace's stolen outpost

    Jonathan Richstatter was baffled after being smoked by thieves. The maintenance employee for Indian Guide Terrace arrived Thursday morning to find one of the smoker outposts for the apartments had been stolen.

  • More accidents happen on paved county roads

    Marion County doesn’t salt treat its paved roads during winter, a practice that may boost the accident rate on routes where more people drive and speed limits are higher. Indigo Rd. from US-50 to 160th Rd. has seen the highest number of accidents over the last two years.

  • Residents given no warning of impending flood

    Two homeowners who had to be rescued from their roof by their son and one who sat out high water overnight in his SUV were unaware that a decision to release water from Marion Reservoir would force them to grab what they could run. County residents received no warning about the move by the Army Corps of Engineers other than a post on the county clerk’s Facebook page.

  • Family, friends rally to help flood victims

    GoFundMe account raises money for Florence area family who lost everything By ALEXANDER SIMONE Staff writer When July 4 flooding destroyed Loretta Looney’s home the community rallied around her.

OTHER NEWS

  • Commission gets windy - again

    What seemed to be a rare moment of agreement among county commissioners over wind farms proved as fickle as a flittering breeze Monday. A week after commissioner Randy Dallke raised concerns about how to proceed with future wind farms, commissioner Dianne Novak used the opportunity to heap sometimes saccharine praise on him.

  • Trash station may hike taxes, raid road fund

    Which will county voters hate least: a new sales tax or borrowing money set aside for resurfacing paved roads? Or are they even convinced the county needs what either would pay for: a new waste transfer station, total cost of which could swell to $2.5 million, almost as much as the county paid for its jail?

  • Wind farm case dismissed; construction not begun

    Only a week after 70 opponents of a wind farm filed a lawsuit against Marion County Planning Commission over approving a conditional use permit, they dismissed the case. The plaintiffs dismissed the suit July 17 before the planning commission filed an answer.

  • American Legion Auxiliary to serve meal

    The farmers market in Peabody will have fresh faces serving the $5 meal Monday. Peabody’s American Legion Auxiliary will be serving chicken salad on a croissant with a dill pickle spear, as well as the usual chips and a dessert. Proceeds will benefit veteran and community projects.

  • County sends $157,583 a year to area agencies

    Marion County spends $157,583 a year supporting organizations that serve people in multiple counties. In some cases, the amount the county pays aligns with the number of county residents served.

  • Bait shop could be a boon

    Since 2017, when former county lake superintendent Steve Hudson resigned his position, the lake has had no bait shop. Anglers have had to go elsewhere. A bait vending machine installed in 2018 sits empty.

AUTO

  • Man sees red when picking prized vehicles

    Wayne Ollenburger, 82, of Hillsboro has added another bright red car to his collection of antique vehicles. He owns a 1971 Chevy Cheyenne half-ton pickup and a 1980 Corvette.

  • Safety is a concern for car dealerships

    Car dealerships have their own priorities before a used vehicle rolls off the lot, said Randy Hagen, co-owner and office manager at Hillsboro Ford. “Most customers are fairly knowledgeable, but we just don’t want to see them have any problems,” he said. “There’s always something with the possibility of happening.”

  • Classic cars, trucks to be on display

    Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles will make the monthly trek Sunday for the Peabody Cruise from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Walnut St. Businesses and points of interest will include Grab-N-Go Hotdogs, Porcupine Tea Company and Mercantile, Peabody American Legion, and the Peabody Historical Museum.

DEATHS

  • Walden Duerksen

    Services for retired farmer and Hesston Corp. worker WaldenDuerksen, 91, who died Thursday at Bethesda Home in Goessel, were to have been this morning at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton. Born Jan. 21, 1928, at Goessel to Gustav and Emma (Schmidt) Duerksen, he married Susan Schmidt on Oct. 24, 1950, at the church.

  • Alice Funk

    Services for Alice Ruby (Goerzen) Funk, who died July 17 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

  • Virginia Heerey

    Services for Virginia Heerey, 84, who died Monday, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion.

  • Lloyd Ratzloff

    Services for Lloyd Ray Ratzloff, 68, who died Sunday at his residence in Lehigh, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Born Jan. 2, 1951, in Florence to Perry and Irene (Ducommun) Ratzloff, he married Debbie Friesen on Nov. 24, 1979, in Hillsboro.

  • Tony Schafers

    Mass for Tony Schafers, 89, who died Monday, will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark Catholic Church / Holy Family Parish, Marion. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. A complete life sketch will be published next week.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Roger Frans

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Pops' Riebold

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Gary Strotkamp

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Millicent Vinduska

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Wait list limits effectiveness of opportunity zone

    Applicants to a state program that helps pay off student loan debt may be in for a wait of up to seven years. The Rural Opportunity Zone program is meant to encourage young people to move to rural counties by collaborating with the state to help pay down college debt, said Patty Clark, deputy secretary for Kansas Department of Commerce.

  • Senator to visit county

    U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) will be in Marion County from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday for a town hall meeting at Hillsboro American Legion Post 366. The first 30 minutes will cover events in Congress, followed by 30 minutes for audience questions.

SCHOOL

  • Marion, Peabody-Burns participate in FFA conference

    Marion and Peabody-Burns FFA made strong showings at the state conference for chapter leaders July 1 to 3 at Rock Springs Ranch. Participants from Marion included Peyton Ensey, Karlee Fetrow, Gracie Mackie, Cassie Meyer, Mickelly Soyez, and adviser Mark Meyer.

  • New vaccines required

    State regulations require two new vaccines for school-age children enrolling for the 2010-2020 school year. Students entering kindergarten and first grade need two doses of hepatitis A vaccine.

  • Peabody-Burns school sets enrollment dates

    Peabody-Burns school district enrollment will be open August 7 and 8 at the high school. August 7 enrollment will be 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. August 8 it will be open 8 a.m. to noon.

MORE…

