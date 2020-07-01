HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A large fountain in Marion's Central Park throws golden light onto nearby trees Monday evening. The fountain has been cleaned and puts on a colorful show.



Morgan Gaines, Peabody-Burns salutatorian, exchanges elbow bumps Saturday with Ronald Traxon, USD 398 superintendent of schools, after receiving her diploma.



Dorothy's Coffee House and Tea Room got its yellow brick road last week when Wichita calligraphy artist Jennifer Snook, pictured, and son Will sat down to do some painting. Snook was in the area to teach a calligraphy class over the weekend.